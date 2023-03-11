Plaza investors share some plans When the dust clears on a plan to subdivide Lawrence Village Plaza into nine parcels, there will be four landlords in the mix.

Plans to reinvigorate Lawrence Village Plaza through a subdivision and public-private partnership are moving forward.

Shenango Township supervisors said that the plan now calls for nine subdivisions — up from the seven announced at their February meeting — and they are expecting boots on the ground shortly after Memorial Day.

“The plan itself is a very aggressive time schedule that we’re looking for,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “We’re hoping that the subdivision and lot transfers all happen as soon as the first of June.”

Rishel said the supervisors would not name any potential tenants, but they did list local developers who will join Dennis “Chip” Harrup — the current plaza owner who will retain a portion of the facility — as landlords on the site.

Rishel said that:

•Wish Development is purchasing four of the soon-to-be-created parcels, including the one on which the Hugger Mugger restaurant is located; the former Kmart building; and a section on the wing of the plaza closest to Shenango High School.

•Joe Saad, owner of the Pizza Joe’s location in the plaza, will purchase the parcel on which the former PNC Bank building sits.

•The DePorzio Restaurant Group will purchase a parcel on which a new structure is to be built.

•Harrup will retain three parcels.

“(Wish) also will be purchasing parcel nine, which will become a township road after the developers develop the road,” Rishel said. “That will be partially funded through the Economic Development Corporation and grant money that’s been allotted.”

In announcing the public-private initiative last month, Rishel predicted that some residents would not be in favor of the plan, which could transform the once-thriving but now mostly empty retail center into a mix of warehouse, light manufacturing and other types of businesses.

Township resident Shirley Sallmen shared her concerns during the public discussion section of the meeting. She asked why the supervisors wanted to create a road through the plaza and into the township park behind it.

“This road (which ultimately will connect with Old Pittsburgh Road) has nothing to do with the park,” Rishel responded. “We are putting a road in for development that this community has needed for 40 years. This is asked for by the people who want to develop this plaza, and it is contingent upon this deal being there.”

Supervisor Albert Burick III added, “We already lost one major retailer because of this,” which Rishel identified as Rural King, a farm supply store with 135 locations around the country.

“Rural King came right out and told us ‘We have no public access, we do not want anything to do with this with an easement with a plaza in the condition that it’s in,” Rishel said.

Sallmen responded, “If we didn’t take the road through there, we could actually have a nice shopping center up there.”

Rishel disagreed.

“It’s never going to be what you want it to be,” he said. “It’s never going to be what it was. We would love to see some small shops in there near the park, and I believe every owner is looking for retailers to come in. But at the end of the day, this is not going to be what you want, because what you want doesn’t exist.”

“Those days of retail are gone,” Burick added. “Amazon trucks are everywhere.”

Rishel said he knows that some township residents are not in favor of the plan, but added that if they also are not in favor of property tax hikes, then the ongoing plaza initiative is the answer.

“The reality is, if you want your taxes to stay what they are, which we have all intentions of doing over the next 10 years, you have to have sustainable development in our community to balance out inflation,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Lawrence County commissioners allotted $900,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to the township to help revitalize the 1960s-era plaza. Combined with $600,000 from the township’s own ARPA funds and $1.5 million in investments from the public-private partnership, Rishel said, Shenango now has $4.8 million with which to start.

“We’re well aware that this plaza needs a $7 million-plus total investment in it,” he said. “We’re going to start running with our 4.8 and find the rest.”

As a government entity, he added, the township’s responsibility is “to do what these developers need us to do for them to be successful.”

“We failed as a community for 30 years to keep this plaza afloat,” he went on. “We have failed as a community to do what retailers and other businesses have wanted to do there. We need to change, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re making change.”

