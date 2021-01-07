By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
All non-uniformed personnel of Neshannock Township government received a two-percent wage increase this year.
The supervisors granted the increases at their annual reorganizational meeting Monday.
They did not increase township taxes or sewer fees for 2021.
The township board of auditors also reorganized Tuesday, and granted the two-percent raises to Supervisors Leslie Bucci, who was reappointed as the township secretary-treasurer, and Joseph Gierlach, who was reappointed as the township's director of public works. By law, if a township elected official is employed by that municipality, his or her wages in the position must be set by the auditors. They set Bucci's salary at $68,096 and Gierlach's at $56,412.
Steve Demofonte was elected as chairman of the board of supervisors and Gierlach as vice chairman.
The supervisors reappointed Louis M. Perrotta as township solicitor and Larry Keith as solicitor of the zoning hearing board.
Taylor Engineering was retained as the general consulting engineer, RAR Engineering as the alternate and Mott MacDonald of Pittsburgh as the sewer engineers.
Mourice Waltz Consultants of Sharpsville was reappointed as the township sewage enforcement officer.
Other appointments were: James Farris as zoning officer, Joe Caiazza as part-time code enforcement officer and Tom McCosby as building code officer.
The supervisors' regular meetings, held at the municipal building at 3131 Mercer Road, all are set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 1.
A meeting also is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.