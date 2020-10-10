On the old TV series “Dragnet,” police detective Joe Friday would make one request of people when putting together a case.
“Just the facts, please.”
Shenango Township supervisor Brandon Rishel issued a similar plea Thursday night, when discussing a potential merger with South New Castle Borough.
A week prior, South New Castle residents had turned out at their borough council meeting and expressed concerns that should the municipality join with the township, it would be considered a less important part of it and receive the short end of the stick as far as services go.
Rishel shared the same message as did South New Castle council: Merger talk is in preliminary stages, and no discussions or decisions between the two communities have happened yet.
“Mergers are difficult things to happen, no matter if they’re in business or government or anything else, and there’s good and bad about every single one of them,” he said. “But make sure that factual data is what you’re making decisions on, not rumor mills.”
Supervisor Albert Burick, who is also the secretary/treasurer for the borough, is working to help make that happen.
“I am working right now on a fact sheet that will spell out the differences for borough residents,” Burick said, “and show them what the difference in costs would be, what would be required by Shenango Township if there was a merger, like zoning, garbage service, sanitation, all the little things that we deal with here every day.”
That, supervisor chairman Frank Augustine added, will be important information for township residents as well.
“People have to know that it’s going to be OK for us, too,” he said. “We’re not taking on debt, we’re not putting too much responsibility on our workers or our police department or anything like that. It’s going to be facts for both sides.”
Rishel discounted any notion that borough residents would be lesser served than existing township residents.
“Anybody who has a statement that they’re going to be treated differently, that’s absolutely false,” he said. “That would be like saying that Castlewood is treated differently than East New Castle, or Roosevelt Street is treated differently than here or there.
“We put you on a route for maintenance, we put you on a replacement plan for roads, you go on the same thing as everyone else does with zoning or code enforcement or anything else, and we treat everybody the same.”
Augustine also dismissed suggestions of a divide between communities.
“I’ve said it before, that’s our family up there,” he said, referring to the fact that both municipalities are part of the Shenango Area School District. “They go to school with our kids, we see them at all the events at the school, so why not?”
Rishel acknowledged that a merger deal likely would have pro’s and cons for each municipality.
“There’s no deal in this world that doesn’t come with cons,” he said. “I think everybody needs to understand that, and we weigh out the pros and cons before we go to the ballot box, and you get to make the decision.”
Still, he added, any deal will treat all parties equally.
“I will never vote for a merger unless everybody in our community is equal and paying equally,” he said. “You cannot have one population doing something different than a different population. It has to be the same across the board or I will be a no vote on it.”
