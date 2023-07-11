A Slippery Rock Township man is facing a slew of charges, including 32 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop state police initiated last month.
Troopers arrested John Paul Stiffler Jr., 38, of Frew Mill Road after pulling his vehicle over for reported traffic violations and for reportedly traveling at more than 100 mph on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township on the morning of May 28.
According to a criminal complaint, police searched him and found him to have a suspected rock of crack cocaine and aluminum foil containing burned white powder.
The police reportedly obtained permission from the vehicle's owner to search the car, where they reportedly found a plastic container with about two grams of suspected cocaine, a glass vial with white residual powder, four suspected crack cocaine rocks, two plastic straws, two smoking devices, burned aluminum foil, a digital scale with residue, and another smoking device.
His female passenger also had items that she said she had put into her purse from the car when the traffic stop was initiated. They included about a gram of suspected marijuana, multiple metal spoons containing residue, a rolled smoking device containing burned suspected marijuana, metal push rods, a Chore Boy, a burned Chore Boy, plastic straws containing residue and smoking devices.
Stiffler told police he was the owner of all of the items, according to the report.
In addition to the paraphernalia charges, he is facing eight counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lanes, possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, disorderly conduct and a bumper violation.
He was issued a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
