As expected closing dates approach on the sales of the subdivisions of Lawrence Village Plaza, township officials are pleased with the progress of the public-private partnership they spearheaded earlier this year.

“A lot of good stuff is going on,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said at last week’s monthly meeting. “If we get 10 percent of what is being talked about, we’ll be doing really, really good.”

Supervisors announced in February that they had reached an agreement with plaza owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup to divide the plaza into nine parcels and bring local investors in to help resurrect the half-empty, 1960s-era shopping center.

Harrup retains one wing of the plaza, while local developer Mike Wish purchased the other, as well as the former Kmart building, the site of the Hugger Mugger restaurant and a strip that will be developed as a road into and through the site.

Joe Saad, owner of the plaza’s Pizza Joe’s location, bought the former PNC Bank building and is preparing to move his restaurant into it. The DePorzio Restaurant Group purchased the parcel between the plaza’s main entrance and the Hugger Mugger, where Greg DePorzio plans to build a Coney Island eatery.

“The communication path with the township and the developers has been tremendous,” Rishel said. “We will be looking into several different things for grant opportunities for other things to work with the developers in the public-private partnerships that are there.

“I think a lot of us have a very good feeling that there is a lot to come in the next few years over there.”

Wish announced that he has signed two new tenants — Leaps and Bounds Gymnastics and Countrywide Home Care — for his wing of the plaza, and he continues to make improvements there and at the former Kmart. According to Rishel, Wish already has invested over $120,000 in his parcels, even though a closing date may yet be nearly two weeks away.

“We’re looking forward to the closing because it’s very hard to go out and market something when you don’t actually own it,” Rishel said. “I commend the developers that are there for all the time and money they’ve already spent on the property they don’t own yet.”

Story continues below video

Rishel added that “we’ve had a lot of good meetings this month in regards to possible tenants” for the portion of the plaza retained by Harrup, although Harrup said last week he had nothing yet that he can share.

“It’s still all contracts, and no idea what’s closing when,” he said. “There’s nothing concrete that I can update you with at this time.”

Saad shared similar comments about his move into the former bank building.

“Nothing really, just that we are progressing,” he said. “The appraisal was done on my property (last) week. I think once that’s completed we should be able to close on it. That’s about it.

“I’ve been meeting with different people myself — I had an architect in there. But there’s nothing really to report yet. I think once we close on it we’ll be able to show some more progress.”

Deporzio said that he, too, is just waiting for all the legalities to be processed before he can start building his restaurant.

“I’ve submitted my land development plan, they’re going to be acted on at a meeting on (Thursday),” he said. “Other than that, I’m just waiting to close on the property and get my building permits.

“I don’t have any hard date yet. But it’s for sure going to happen.“

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com