Slippery Rock Township is allocating its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding toward township building and road improvements.
During a recent meeting, the supervisors agreed to use the township’s remaining ARPA funds to purchase an AED machine and an emergency generator, make security system updates, conduct paving and tar and chip work and make other building improvements.
Township Secretary Candice Dunmire said the municipality needs to receive quotes or bids on those items.
The township received $162,295.26 in ARPA funding in 2021 and 2022, for a total of $324,590.52.
The township, as of March 31, had spent $153,802 of that money for archiving supplies ($33,977), building and $19,825 for equipment improvements and $100,000 in donations to the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The building and equipment improvements included changing lights to LED lights, fixing a broken spring, power washing and getting a 12-foot operator with a control and hinges for the township building.
Municipalities that receive ARPA funding have until the end of 2024 to designate the projects for spending and have until the end of 2026 to complete those projects.
In other matters, the supervisors approved a new variance request from Allegheny Mineral to construct a conveyor and associated structure over Trusel Road.
The crossing will be about 3,200 feet south of the intersection of Old Route 422 and Trusel Road.
The granting of the variance voids the variance from May 11, 2020, and is contingent upon these conditions:
•The structure has a minimum clearance height of 15 feet above the road surface.
•Non-conveyor supporting structures will be constructed within a 33-foot wide right-of-way of Trusel Road.
•An “Overhead Conveyor 15’ Clearance” sign will be posted at each end of Trusel Road.
•The road will be protected from falling material and debris.
•The conveyor and its structure will be maintained for the public’s safety.
•When the conveyor is decommissioned, the owner will be responsible for its removal.
Allegheny Mineral, headquartered in Kittanning, has operated a surface mine with blasting operations in the township since September 2008. The operation encompasses 102.7 acres near Old Route 422.
The company is seeking to renew its environmental permits to continue operations at the site. Its current permits expire Sept. 21.
The public is able to review the permit applications, plans and other data by visiting the Lawrence County Conservation District office at the Lawrence County Government Center.
Written comments, objections or requests for a public hearing or informal conference on the matter can be submitted to the DEP, Knox District Mining Office, P.O. Box 669, Knox, Pa., 16232-0669.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.