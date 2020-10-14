HARRISBURG — Pennsylvanians are encouraged to ask their job search and unemployment compensation questions during Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s 21st virtual town hall on Thursday.
The event is from 1 to 2 p.m. and the livestream can be found online at https://access.live/PAlabor, while those without internet access can listen by calling 1-833-380-0719. Phone lines are limited, so the department asks that they be reserved for individuals who need them.
Ruben Pachay, L&I’s Bureau of Workforce Partnerships and Operations director, will provide an update on the virtual job search and reskilling services. Also joining will be by Susan Dickinson, director of the Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, who will answer questions about unemployment compensation. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to join the town hall and ask questions about finding a job, reskilling, or unemployment benefits.
More information on career services, reskilling opportunities, and unemployment compensation is available on L&I’s website, Facebook or Twitter.
