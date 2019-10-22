Town Hall meeting on Home Rule set for Wednesday

The Make a Difference Slate is sponsoring a Town Hall on Home Rule at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Third Presbyterian Church, located at 1315 E. Washington St.
The event will begin with a presentation from Dr. Larry Keller of Cleveland State University, followed by a panel discussion about Home Rule.
Panel members include Frank Connelly, Sharon councilman and former Home Rule Study Commissioner; Dom Viccari, former Elwood Borough Manager; and members of the Make a Difference Slate, Mary Burris, Michael Dely, Susan Linville, Paul Neubecker, Eric Ritter, Michael Tempesta and Meranda Zeronas.
Please use the Adams Street entrance and parking lot.
