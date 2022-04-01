PITTSBURGH — Bridge work on Tower Road in Perry Township will begin Monday, weather permitting.
Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Monday, Tower Road (Route 2009) will close to through traffic between Edgar Lane and McCartney Hollow Road as crews begin box culvert replacement work. The road will remain closed to through traffic continuously through late June. Traffic will be detoured.
The detour from south of the bridge instructs to take Route 288 westbound, turn right onto Mercer Road, continue straight onto Route 488 (Portersville Road) and follow Route 488 back to Tower Road. From the north side, follow the same detour in reverse direction.
The prime contractor on this $787,000 project is Charles J. Merlo, Inc.
