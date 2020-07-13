BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — Tourism promoters think that travelers interested in Pennsylvania ‘staycations’ and urban tourists seeking country escapes present a significant opportunity thus summer.
Still, after months with little in the way of hotel tax revenue, they may struggle to afford the marketing they say they need.
Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf added Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma to the list of states from which travelers are supposed to quarantine themselves upon returning to Pennsylvania.
Wolf announced on July 3 that travelers should quarantine for 14 days if they visit 15 states that have serious coronavirus outbreaks, including a number of summer travel hotspots -- Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
That means that the state’s tourism industry could stand to benefit if people decide to stay in Pennsylvania rather than risk exposure to coronavirus or having to deal with a quarantine when they come home, said Melissa Bova, director of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Staying in Pennsylvania “is safer” than traveling elsewhere and “we’ve got a lot to offer,” she said.
Casey Smith, a spokeswoman for the Department of Community and Economic Development, said the state tourism office doesn’t have funding to help regional tourism agencies with their marketing plans.
The state tourism office is planning to launch its own “Pursue Your Hominess” marketing campaign to encourage Pennsylvanians to remain in this state rather than travel, she said. The amount the state plans to spend on that campaign has not been announced yet, Smith said.
“Research has shown us that while people are ready to resume travel, they remain wary about the threat of coronavirus and are more likely to keep their travels closer to home,” she said. “Pennsylvania is and has always been a road trip destination and is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the current situation. Historically, a large percentage of travelers are Pennsylvania natives.”
The state collects a 6 percent hotel occupancy tax and counties collect a hotel tax that is then passed along to the regional visitors bureaus.
National researchers have estimated that including both the state and county hotel taxes, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry is looking at a $240 million loss in revenue.
The state budget included in 2019-2020 included $17 million for the state Department of Community and Economic Development to spend on marketing to tourists.
The short-term budget passed in May flat-funded most state offices, but only provided five months of funding. That included the tourism marketing program, which was provided $7.2 million in the short-term budget.
That leaves little extra funding for the state to help out the regional marketing bureaus that are faced with dramatic blows to their budgets from the loss of hotel tax, Bova said.
This comes as marketing boards know they need to help local businesses by drawing travelers to replace those who didn’t visit in the spring, said Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
On top of that, visitors bureaus in rural Pennsylvania know that they have an opportunity to capitalize on interest from “staycation” tourists, those who don’t want to stray far from home, and interest from people interested in a respite from cities that were hardest hit by the pandemic, he said.
“I was on a webinar shortly after the pandemic hit, and the presenter said if you’re in central and rural Pennsylvania, you will recover more quickly,” Miller said.
“People will be interested in fleeing the city for vacations in the country,” he said. “People are coming from Philadelphia and New York because they feel it’s safe for visit rural Pennsylvania.”
Miller said that experts suggested that visitors bureaus should budget like their not going to get any hotel tax at all from the April, May and June period. In reality, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be quite that bleak. It now seems like hotel tax revenue for those three months will be about 20 percent of the amount collected last year, Miller said.
Miller described it as a “$500,000 hit,” but added that ‘“it’s better than nothing.”
Recognizing that tourism promoters are now competing against each other to attract in-state tourists or those from nearby states, Miller said the Susquehanna Valley Visitors Bureau has been working to continue marketing, particularly to try to increase travel on the weekends.
“It’s been a shell game” trying to find the money to continue marketing, he said. But because of the time lag between when hotel tax is collected and when it arrives at the visitors bureau, the full financial toll from the pandemic likely won’t be felt until later in the summer and early fall, he said.
