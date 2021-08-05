Most families take their children to Disney World or the beach for summer vacations.
But a couple of traveling journalists set out in their motorhome this summer to tour the United States, with their sights set on exploring all of the possibilities of hemp.
The final stop on the tour for Eric and Heather Hurlock, and their daughters, Iris, 12, and Hazel, 10, was at 506 Spruce St. on New Castle's Lower East Side, where DON Enterprises is remodeling a home using hemp insulation and hemp-based flooring.
Another stop in Lawrence County was at the North Beaver Township farm of Herman Cvetan of Mount Jackson Road, where the Hurlock family watched as his hemp crop was being cut.
Heather Hurlock noted that it was the first time they had seen a crop of hemp being harvested.
Eric Hurlock is a journalist for Lancaster Farming and has made it his niche to create podcasts about the growing hemp industry in the United States. Heather is the editor in chief of Mindful Magazine, who was doing her own interviews on the trip.
Their New Castle stop Thursday was their last, having driven Wednesday from Lincoln, Nebraska, en route to their home in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
The family set out on June 30, with stops that included North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Oregon, Montana and South Dakota, where they viewed different aspects and states of the hemp production and industry as a non-cannaboid use.
One South Dakota stop was the Laura Ingalls Wilder homestead in De Smet to see the hemp fields there, Heather said.
They also saw hempwood operations, the machines that process hemp and a processing facility in Fort Barton, Montana, where the family attended a summit on hemp and its construction uses.
Why hemp? Hemp has the potential to become the industrial bed for all of these little towns in America, Heather said.
Eric said his main goal in the trip is to shed light on the grain and fiber side of the hemp industry, which has the potential for the regrowth of farming, industry and housing.
"This is not about the cannaboid side," he said.
He noted that hemp was one of the first crops ever farmed in the United States. The fiber stocks can be made into new materials for any industry, he said.
"We need to shift to a bio-based system," he said, "which at the same time can regenerate soil."
He said has taken an interest in hemp because of a dearth of information from farmers about how to grow the crop, then the many possibilities for its use.
His work has involved 150 podcast episodes that are all about hemp.
"Everywhere I go there's excitement about it," he said. "This is a slow burn. This is going to revitalize small towns. I'm excited to watch an industry put itself together to create towns."
Of the New Castle hemp house, he commented, "I've never seen anything like this in the country. This model is definitely benefiting the community and is good on so many levels."
He found it symbolic that the prototype house was the last stop on his family's tour.
"I'm proud of what DON Enterprises is doing here," he said. "New Castle has the potential to be the hemp hub of Pennsylvania and the entire northeast."
The hemp house in New Castle, named Project PA Hemp Home, is the first of its kind in the United States, according to Lori Daytner, DON vice president of program development who has educated herself enough to become nearly a hemp guru.
The house has Hempcrete insulation blown into it ,and dried it allows moisture to go from the inside to the outside, she said.
The insulation, a mixture of hemp, lime and water, is blown into the structure and allowed to dry over about a month. The insulation in the Spruce Street house was installed in early June.
Hemp is naturally repellent to insects, and it also is fire resistant.
The flooring inside will be of Hempwood, a board made of hemp fiber.
The rehabilitation of the Spruce Street house is part of DON's Lower East Side affordable housing initiative. The first floor will be accessible to persons with disabilities.
"This is a big deal," Daytner said of the hemp emergence. "We're working on gaining knowledge to regrow. You have to know how to sell it and what it can be used for, but you have to be able to make money off of it."
DON Enterprises' ultimate goal is to open a processing facility somewhere in western Pennsylvania, Daytner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.