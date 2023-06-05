Runners and bicyclists can exercise their appetites this weekend.
The third annual Donut Dash 5K run and seventh annual Tour de Donut bike ride return on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to Lawrence County in celebration of National Donut Day.
Funds raised will be used for planting trees and perennial plants along Market Street.
Friday features the 5K race at 6 p.m. at the Apple Castle orchard on Route 18. A 100-yard run for children ages 2 to 5 follows at 7 p.m. and a 400- to 600-yard dash for those 5 to 9 at 7:15. The cost to enter the 5K is $35, while the children’s runs are free.
Event committee member and Apple Castle owner Steve Johnston said it is an enjoyable evening because it’s outdoors with the scenery of the orchards in the background.
“It really seems like a real slice of Americana,” Johnston said.
The main event is Saturday’s Tour de Donut from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. which will feature bike routes of 10, 29, 30 and 40-plus miles.
The 10-mile route takes cyclists through Amish country with a stop at the Apple Castle, while the 29-miler takes riders on less traveled roads and is relatively free of steep hills.
The 30-mile ride goes through New Wilmington, Heather Heights, Fayette, the Banks Covered Bridge and back to New Wilmington. The 40-plus-mile course is and geared toward seasoned riders.
All routes will begin and end at Westminster College, with check-in at the Memorial Field House. The cost is $35 each.
Riders are encouraged to eat donuts at designated stops. Cyclists 13 and older who eat a dozen donuts will receive a souvenir and those 12 and under who eat six will also qualify for a prize.
New Wilmington Mayor Sherie Babb said the events benefit the New Wilmington Economic Development Committee, of which she is president, through its Live New Wilmington initiative.
“The Tour de Donut is our biggest fundraiser,” Babb said. “It’s really taken off.”
Johnston and Babb said the event has grown over the years, going from 200 people the first year to more than 500 in 2022.
Johnston said participants come from across the country.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” he said.
The goal is to create a fun, family-friendly event to draw people to New Wilmington and the countryside.
“To see how neat the little town of New Wilmington is and what it has to offer,” Johnston said.
He said it has worked. Around four years ago, a family who participated had never been to New Wilmington and decided to buy a home here.
The donuts, made by the Apple Castle, are an added element to make the event more fun, Johnston said. There are other Tour de Donuts in at least 25 states.
Maps of the bike routes and other information are available at nwtourdedonut.com, while registration for both events can be done at bikereg.com/nw-tour-de-donut-2023 or on the day of the events.
Last year, proceeds, along with a donation from Westminster, went toward new benches and planters along Market Street. Babb said she would like to allocate funding in the future to place new benches along Neshannock Avenue.
