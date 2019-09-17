Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host an on-Going series, “Torah Studies for Christians,” beginning at 1 p.m. tomorrow in the Mother Madelaine Room.
This Bible education series is an opportunity for Christians to reflect on the Scriptures using video resources from various Scripture scholars.
Working closely with the biblical text, participants will explore the methods and insights of the sages of the Jewish tradition, their love for Torah, their eye for detail, their incisive questions, debates and creative storytelling (midrash).
In this way participants will deepen their appreciation of a Torah tradition that is at the core of Jewish life, which formed Jesus as a Jew, and which is the root of Christian biblical heritage. This month’s topic is “The Beginning of Jewish Life Under Islam.”
All are welcome.
Participants need not attend all sessions in this series, which include Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.
The series will be lead by the Rev. George Balasko, co-creator of Jewish/Christian Dialogue with the late Rabbi Samuel Meyer of Temple El Emeth in Liberty, Ohio. Balasko
is the founder, general editor and producer of a continuing education program in cooperation with Abba House Communications, and for more than 20 years has served as host and producer of the “Jewish/Christian Dialogue” network television series which airs in several markets around the world.
A freewill offering will be taken. Register on line at www.vmesc.org or call (724) 964-8886.
