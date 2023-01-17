The Ellwood City Area school board approved an agreement with Etna-based Hampton Technical Associates to provide comprehensive boundary and topographic survey work for Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.
The cost is not-to-exceed $21,248.75, and is expected to be completed within two months.
The work will include obtaining copies of deeds of record, recorded plans, tax maps of the subject property and adjoining properties, the location of utilities, identifying any trees and searching for any easements going back 60 years.
This work is in preparation for future renovation work at the building, which will include corrections and upgrades to plumbing and electrical work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.