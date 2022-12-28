Nearly two years of waiting for trial in the killing of Amari Wise is behind Connor Farris Henry now, as he waits to learn when he will go to a state prison and which state correctional institution will become his home for the next 11 to 30 years.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto on Aug. 17 convicted the 23–year-old Henry of voluntary manslaughter at the conclusion of a bench trial on a homicide charge against him.
Henry was accused in the July 5, 2019, shooting death of Wise inside the garage of the Henry family’s home at 918 Adams St. on the city’s East Side.
Henry admitted to the police, and on the witness stand during his trial, he shot Wise in the back of the head during a gathering of friends, intending to kill him. The matter decided at trial wasn’t whether Henry was guilty of shooting and killing Wise. It was whether the judge bought the defense’s argument that the killing was in self-defense of his friend and that Henry shot Wise to protect his friend — after Wise, who presumably had a gun, reportedly threatened him.
Henry’s father, Todd Henry, 49, is still facing charges for removing Wise’s body from the family’s garage and dumping it in some bushes alongside Big Run in Shenango Township where his body lay for 10 days while his family, friends and police searched for him. He is awaiting trial on counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution by concealing or destroying evidence, obstruction of justice and tampering with physical evidence. His trial is tentatively scheduled for February, subject to change.
The Wise homicide attracted much media attention, primarily because of Wise’s disappearance and crowd-gathering and multi-community protests that took place outside of his home and in other locations in the nights following Wise’s disappearance.
Once Wise’s body was discovered and the New Castle police charged Henry and his father, Connor Henry left town and was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland. His father turned himself in to authorities.
Motto sentenced Connor Henry on Nov. 9 to 11 to 30 years in a state correctional institution, but to date, Henry has not yet been registered into the state system.
According to Lawrence County jail records, Connor Henry, following his sentencing, was transferred from the local jail to the Erie County jail, where he is awaiting assignment and transfer to a state prison.
County Superintendent of Corrections Michael J. Mahlmeister said he had Henry transferred to the county jail in Erie “for his own protection.” He anticipates Henry will become a state inmate shortly from there, he said.
According to Ryan Tarkowski, communications director of the state Department of Corrections, the department regularly provides county prisons potential transfer dates for state-sentenced inmates.
“The DOC sets the dates, but does not determine which inmates are transferred. That is up to each county.”
Tarkowski noted the state last received inmates from Lawrence County on Nov. 14 and on Dec. 12 and, For security reasons, the state department does not disclose pending transfer dates, he said.
Meanwhile, Connor Henry is facing other criminal charges that are still pending in the Lawrence County courts. Following his trial for the Wise homicide, Henry was charged in September by a Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective for the assault of a jail inmate on Aug. 4. He is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated and simple assault in that case.
