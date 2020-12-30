Top 10 stories of 2020: Area's hungry are well fed during pandemic

The magic of Christmas giving really started in March.
When businesses became crippled by COVID-19 and people lost jobs or were laid off, the numbers of others who stepped forward to help provide tons of free food to the needy exploded. That giving has not stopped, and efforts continue to ensure that no one in Lawrence County goes hungry.
Free prepared dinners and boxes and bags of free groceries have abounded, made possible by state agencies, churches, community organizations, generous individual donors, schools and businesses who have reached out to help the lesser fortunate.
What has become known as the biggest food distribution in the tristate area is an effort organized by husband and wife Drs. Mark and Jill Kauffman. Through their N.O.W. Project — Nourishing Others Well Being — hundreds of volunteers stepped forth to help with bi-weekly food distributions, serving people who come from more than 100 zip code areas.
According to figures provided by Mark Kauffman, — senior pastor of Jubilee Ministries International and founder and CEO of Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania — the two groups, through the N.O.W. Project, have given out 179,000 boxes of groceries equivalent to 3.9 million pounds of food. The retail value of all of the products has exceeded $10.2 million,he said.
“Most of it was all donated to us,” he said. “It already came pre-boxed. A lot of it was from the Farmers to Family program that President Trump put together.”
The program started in March when the Kauffmans saw the need arising.
“We started making phone calls, and we knew people in other cities were doing something similar,” he said.
They gave out 600 boxes of food for the first distribution.
“We were excited that we were able to help a lot of people,” he said.
Now, about 2,000 cars have been coming through the line every two weeks, and the group has outgrown its distribution site three times. More than 50 people show up to help with each distribution as volunteers.
When word got out, local civic clubs such as the New Castle Lions Club and the Neshannock Boy Scout troop and students from Shenango High School also stepped up to help.
Kauffman said it’s exciting to see a lot of young people volunteering.
“They’re serving the community and making a difference and learning how to be leaders in the community,” he said.
For the volunteers, it’s an all-day project. Some of them show up at 5:30 a.m. and start unloading the trucks. There are volunteers taking information from every car.
“The New Castle Police Department has been phenomenal in facilitating traffic,” Kauffman said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
He credited Linda Rupert and Gary Johnson from his church as having done a majority of the administrative work, “to be at the level we are right now.”
The first distributions were at Cascade Park. As the movement mushroomed, it was staged at Shenango High School. It outgrew that location and moved to Lawrence Village Plaza. It’s latest location is at the Cascade Galleria downtown.
Every family who drives through receives at least six boxes containing dairy, produce and dry goods. Lawrence County Community Action Partnership provided frozen meals for children for the effort.
“People start lining up at 5:30 in the morning because they want to be first,” Kauffman said. “In three hours, we’ll bring 1,000 cars each through two lines.”
The people stay in their cars, and the volunteers help open their trunks and put the boxes inside, stopping at four or five different points.Since it started, someone donated a 28-foot long refrigerator truck for perishable items.
“We’ve grown exponentially in 10 months,” he said.
They typically use five or six tractor trailers at each of the distributions, and the giving has become contagious. Companies in the community who loan equipment and local restaurants have provided lunch for the volunteers. While the distributions have gone on every other week at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, they are over for this year and will resume in January, with details to be announced, Kauffman said, noting that he has bigger aspirations for the coming year.
“We’re not just planning to do this during the pandemic. When this is all over, we’re going to continue,” he said. “We work closely with the Pittsburgh Food Bank, and they want to continue that partnership longterm.”
He has his sights set on buying a warehouse with a storefront. His group has recently partnered with Goods 360, to obtain products from Amazon and Walmart, for all brand-new clothing, appliances and toys and things that expired or were returned to them to make available for people who need them. That program will be launched around Jan. 15. People in need can then go the storefront.
“That’s why we’re getting it. Right now we’re researching all the empty spaces to find out what would work out best for us,” Kauffman said.
“New Castle’s a great community, it really is,” he said. “So many people have called to make donations because it costs a lot for fuel, advertising, rentals and promoting. So many people have stepped up in a really big way to make this a reality.”
Kauffman said he is amazed when people come along and just thank them, saying, “If you weren’t doing this, our cupboards would be bare.”
He pointed out that about 10 other churches have come out and picked up food for their regions, such as Farrell and Grove City, and they help with the effort, too.
“I didn’t think it would get this big,” Kauffman marveled. “I realized there was a need, but I had no idea it would grow to the size we are right now, and it’s right here in New Castle.”
A Facebook page called the N.O.W. Project Nourishing Others Well Being will have information about future distributions.
“We would like next year to do double what we’ve done this year, and broaden our area and take product to other counties,” he said. “We’re working with the Pittsburgh Food Bank to make that a reality.”
In July, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and one of his Trucks of Hope traveled to the Shenango High School parking lot to work with the N.O.W. effort, adding to the abundance of food they it already was giving out to families.
The Truck of Hope chose New Castle because it is the hometown of Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley, a 2004 Laurel High graduate. The joint distribution was sponsored by the Three Rivers Initiative, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and churches and ministries throughout the Pittsburgh area. Roethlisberger was joined by teammate Vance McDonald at the event in July.
NEW CASTLE SCHOOLS, VICTORY FAMILY CHURCH MINISTRY
In addition to those efforts, when schools closed down to in-school classes March 13, the New Castle Area School District led a movement of packaging up hundreds of dinners in partnership with Victory Family Church and distributing them to families outside of the high school. Volunteers of the district and the church carried bags of dinners to cars lined up at curbside for people in need.
The dinners were cooked in the school cafeteria and served three nights a week from mid-March through mid-August, with donations from the community supporting them during the coronavirus shutdown. Local businesses, school alumni and other local organizations chose to sponsor designated evenings of that distribution.
Jeremy Bergman, who coordinated the effort as the district’s food service director, estimated that nearly 23,000 hot dinners were packaged and distributed during those months.
The school district also has been providing fee breakfast and lunches for district students while school is in session, delivering it to breakfast their bus stops Throughout the school’s shutdown, the breakfast and lunch deliveries have continued once a week, with students receiving five breakfasts and lunches each time. That effort also is coordinated by Bergman.
Members of Victory Family Church also distributed free groceries in areas of New Castle under the direction of its pastor, John Owens, and his wife, Kara. The church and its volunteers played a big role in spearheading the dinners distributed from the high school. In early March, seeing how things were trending toward a lockdown, Owens reached out to district superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
“We put a plan together to try to buy food in advance,” Owens said. “We had the money, but no food was available right away. The school had a lot of food sitting there in the cafeteria after the shutdown, so Victory purchased it from the district and the school cafeteria crew and other volunteered their time to prepare the dinners for the distribution.
“It turned into others donating as well,” he said, “then It go to the point where others wanted to serve and donate the meals, plus bring in 10 to 15 people to help distribute it. We feel that’s what God has called us to be in the area — catalyst, an apostle of outreach,” Owens said.
The church, based in Cranberry, serves people regionally, including New Castle. He he emphasized that Walmart was a significant contributor early on.
“They wanted to partner with us and reach into the city,” he said. He asked the company for, and received, five tractor-trailers full of food, water, toilet paper and nonperishable items.
“Walmart blessed us so much, then we got calls from Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Frito Lay, DeLallo and other large companies wanting to donate goods or money. We started giving it out in different ways. We took bags of of food to the high school to give out with the dinners, but we also followed the school vans around in the summer, giving out bags of groceries at the school stops. People were really, really blessed by that.”
The Pittsburgh Food Bank then started supporting Victory as well, which opened up a whole new avenue, he said. “It’s just scaled so phenomenally.”
Victory Family Church since March 23 through its Helping Your Neighbor program has assisted 120,000 families in the region and has given away more than 4 million pounds of food, Owens said, and more than 700 people have stepped up to help.
Helping Your Neighbor still operates a food pantry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Victory Family’s headquarters in Cranberry. If people have transportation, they can drive there between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays if they are in need.
It’s been amazing what we’ve been able to do. Many kids in the New Castle district count on the food they’re getting form the school,” Owens said, adding, “2020 has had some amazing challenges, but it’s also had some amazing blessings. We did 90 outreaches. Now we’re looking at how we’re going to step it up in 2021.”
OTHER FOOD SOURCES
Cray Youth and Family Services purchased a total of 10 tons of groceries from the Pittsburgh Food Bank and distributed most of it to its clients between March to August, according to its director, Don Kemerer. There is still food available from the purchase at its food bank if clients need it, and some is available through its Crossroads program.
Additional sources of free food have been local food banks sponsored by local churches, the City Rescue Mission, which regularly serves home-cooked meals to the homeless at the mission and to other lesser fortunate in the community, and Meals on Wheels, which provided free meals to its clients during the early months of the pandemic and continues to serve its clients on a non-contact basis with volunteers delivering the food to their homes.
