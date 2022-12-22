Two years ago, a Wilmington Area High School music teacher was brought up on charges relating to reported sexual antics with his female students.
After he resigned from his position of choral director, there was an unusual turn of events when the female teacher hired to replace him later was arrested on unrelated charges this year involving reported sexual misconduct with students.
Olivia Lois Ortz, 27, of Hermitage, is awaiting trial on two charges of intercourse/sexual contact with a student, and one charge each of criminal use of a communication facility and unlawful contact with a minor involving sexual offenses. All four charges are felony offenses.
She was arrested on the charge in May and had waived her right to a preliminary hearing on May 31.
Since then, the case has been pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
The charges were filed against Ortz on May 13 this year by New Wilmington Borough police.
Attorney Randall Thomas Hetrick is representing Ortz in court. Her trial is expected to take place sometime in 2023.
According to a criminal complaint filed in court against Ortz, she reportedly had an inappropriate physical relationship with a female student while she was the Wilmington Area High School choral instructor and director.
Ortz had resigned her position May 9 during the police investigation. She is free from jail after posting bail on a $50,000 bond.
She is accused of having an inappropriate physical romantic relationship with a 17-year-old female student who reportedly spent nights at her house while Ortz’s husband was out of town.
Her husband reportedly had alerted the school officials about her misconduct with the teen, according to the court papers. He reportedly learned of their encounter through correspondence he found between Ortz and the teen on an iPad. He and the school district both reported the matter to ChildLine, which in turn alerted the New Wilmington police, according to the paperwork.
The police through their investigation found text and Spotify messages between Ortz and the girl, and more than 100 messages had been posted on the music streaming service between Ortz and the teen, the report said.
The teen later admitted to police she had been to Ortz’s home several times when the husband was not home. She admitted that the two had physical romantic encounters during overnight on three April dates.
The police conducted a follow-up interview with the teen and her parents, and the girl admitted the two continued communicating with each other after search warrants had been served May 5 on Ortz’s home.
Ortz’s arrest followed the arrest of 38-year-old Jonny Priano, the district’s former band and choral teacher at Wilmington, who is alleged to having had an affinity for tickling the feet of his female students and to having had close, personal relationships with them in and out of school.
Priano is out of jail after posting bail on a $30,000 bond, and his case also is awaiting trial in county common pleas court. He was charged on June 10, 2020, by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office detectives, and is facing 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, two counts of unlawful contact with minors, 12 counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. He also had resigned his teaching position subsequent to charges filed against him.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
