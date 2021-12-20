Seven high-profile homicide cases were brought to a resolve in the Lawrence County courts this year as the suspects were sent off to serve state prison sentences.
Caden Popovich and Dohnavin Miller, both 21, both pleaded guilty in October to the Feb. 25 and 26 deaths of 17-year-olds Cameron Martwinski and Justin Luca.
Popovich and Miller were arrested Feb. 27, 2018, as suspects in the shooting that reportedly occurred after a disagreement in an apartment house at 844 Franklin Ave. on the city’s East Side. Both suspects fired guns at both teens, according to criminal complaints and court testimony.
Popovich was sentenced to 16 to 35 years and Miller, 14 to 28 years in state correctional institutions. Had Popovich and Miller been convicted by a jury on the homicide charges of first-degree murder, they could have faced maximum sentences of life in prison and $100,000 in fines.
Both Popovich and Miller are serving their terms at the state correctional institution at Smithfield in Huntingdon County.
The deaths of Martwinski and Luca also impacted the local law enforcement community. Martwinski was the son of Lawrence County District Attorney detective Vincent Martwinski, and Lori Gales. Luca was the grandson of state trooper Tom Luca, now deceased, and he was the son of Tom Luca and Jennifer Pezzulo.
Robert L. Hodge also was transported to a state prison this year following a sentencing in September for the death of Alissa Jones, 19, of West Pittsburg, who was hit by a tractor-trailer in front of her father’s house on June 30, 2019. Hodge took his chances on a jury trial and was found guilty on Aug. 19 of failure to stop after a fatal accident, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, giving false information, reckless driving and careless driving causing unintentional death.
He was sentenced in September the minimum prison term required by law — three to six years in a state correctional institution and a $2,500 fine. He additionally is facing 90 days of probation for two of the lesser offenses. His prison location was not available.
A visiting senior judge from Erie took Hodge, 48, of McBride Road, to task for the lengthy measures he took to cover up the accident that night.
Hodge was accused of driving the tractor-trailer rig that slammed into the properly parked Toyota owned by Jones’ father, while she was standing next to it. She was struck and thrown about 20 feet and suffered multiple internal injuries. She was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, where she was unconscious until her family was faced with ending her life support two days later on July 2.
Also in September, a state prison sentence of 10 to 20 years was delivered to 30-year-old Isaiah “Izzy” Angry of Linesville, for the March 21, 2019, shooting death of 32-year-old Todd Rae Walker. Angry pleaded guilty to third-degree murder after a trial jury already had been selected.
The shooting occurred in the kitchen of a house at 103 N. Lee Ave. on the city’s West Side.
Angry is serving his sentence in the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill.
Also confined at Camp Hill is Christopher Lee Kennedy, 42, of Wampum, who is serving a state sentence of 18 to 36 years in prison for the killing and concealment of his own newborn baby, which authorities found hidden in cement in a safe in a closet.
Authorities said the teen mother of the infant fell sick and was hospitalized for months after the baby’s birth because of Kennedy’s actions. Kennedy was accused of strangling the newborn to death. He also was charged with multiple sex offenses for a relationship he had with the baby boy’s mother since she was 13, and for trying to hide the baby’s remains. He reportedly made the girl take various pills and black cohosh to try to abort the baby, which caused her to become gravely ill. The teen baby was born Oct. 9, 2017, and the girl was hospitalized Oct. 23.
Kennedy pleaded no contest June 22 to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit third-degree murder, and he pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16. The girl was 16 when she gave birth to Kennedy’s child.
Kennedy also will be registered as a lifetime Megan’s Law offender.
Most recently, Juan Aviles Suarez of Puerto Rico, with help from a Spanish interpreter, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to voluntary manslaughter in the April 9, 2020 shooting death of 26-year-old Alfonso Eiram Santiago-Hernandez at Oak Leaf Gardens on the city’s East Side. He is sentenced to 4 1/2 to 10 years in a state correctional institution.
Information on his confinement also was unavailable. Inmates upon sentencing are taken to a processing prison in Pittsburgh before being assigned to the permanent locations.
A cold homicide case that was resolved earlier this year resulted in a jury’s acquittal of 62-year-old Regis Andrew Brown of Erie, who had been charged in the 1988 death of Bryce Kenneth Tompkins, 54, of New Castle. Brown had been charged with one count of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of intimidating a witness in connection with Tompkins’ death, decades after Tompkins’ body had been found in the middle of the Neshannock Creek near El Rio Beach on Dec. 26, 1988.
Brown, however, is serving a life sentence plus additional years at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill after pleading guilty in Erie County to the brutal murders of his wife and stepdaughter in March 2018.
