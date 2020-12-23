Two downtown marches this summer added New Castle to a list of hundreds of other cities around the nation calling for police reform, spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Just days later on May 31, organizers held the first march from Kennedy Square to the New Castle police station where Mayor Chris Frye led in prayer. Demonstrations spurred by Floyd’s death occurred in all 50 states and around the globe.

More than 100 people peacefully marched alongside Frye and police chief Bobby Salem only one day after largely peaceful crowds in Pittsburgh turned violent with businesses damaged and a police car burned.

“There shouldn’t be a police officer in the world who watched that video and who wasn’t appalled by what happened," Salem said at the time. "That doesn’t represent law enforcement. The people’s protest and outrage is understandable. In law enforcement, we always can find ways to do better."

On June 2, another march of more than 100 participants began at the Lawrence County courthouse. Once the march began down East Washington Street, participants began to chant phrases like “I can’t breathe,” and “no justice, no peace,” all while being escorted by police officers.

Story continues below video

As they marched, organizers blasted music and waved to cars that beeped to show support. The march ended on East Street to listen to speakers talk about Floyd, race and police brutality.

Organizer Taryn “Tee” Mercer took time to dispel rumors from social media that claimed large amounts of people were going to be transported into the city to begin rioting, burning down businesses and looting creating the need for police.

“I don’t see any (snipers),” Mercer said while the crowd laughed.

Protesters from Sharon, Hermitage and Farrell participated to show their support for New Castle’s demonstration.

mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com