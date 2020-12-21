If there was anybody on earth prepared to take on lockdowns brought about by a global pandemic, Drew Morgan would be a good candidate.
The only problem? Until April, Morgan wasn’t on earth. He was stationed on the International Space Station, looking down with a bird’s eye view on his home planet below.
Morgan, the son of Richard and Janice Morgan of Neshannock Township, started his space journey on July 20, 2019, with a launch that coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing. When he landed in the early hours of April 17 on a bright sunny day in Kazahkstan, Morgan regained his footing before he and fellow American crewmate Jessica Meir returned to the United States.
His numbers while in space sound almost like they could be found on the back of a baseball card: 272 days in space, the fourth-longest single-duration mission by an American; 4,352 orbits around Earth; journey of 115.3 million miles; 45 hours, 48 minutes spent during seven spacewalks; voted by space in the 2019 general election. After the Kazahkstan landing, Morgan and Meir traveled by plane across Europe, near the North Pole and to Goose Bay, Canada.
Finally, the trip ended with a flight to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base then to nearby Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center.
Following more testing and a quarantine, Morgan was finally able to go home to his wife and four children in Houston.
