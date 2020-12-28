Election workers

Designated Lawrence County Government Center workers work diligently together opening mail-in ballots and flattening them to prepare them for counting.

The trials and tribulations of the highly contested 2020 presidential election will go down as one to remember in Lawrence County.

The most significant factor was that Lawrence County’s staff and poll workers did a seamlessly orchestrated job in completing all of the tasks under new laws to make the county’s part of the election a success, said Ed Allison, county elections director who held the baton over the process.

This election was a pricey endeavor, as state regulations changed and cost the county taxpayers thousands of dollars to comply with new and expensive voting equipment, the hiring of additional staff to handle thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots that were new to the process this year, the purchase of protective equipment to keep election and poll workers from getting COVID-19, and a brief court contest over the casting of some ballots where voters did not include a secrecy envelope to privately contain their marked choices.

And while neither presidential candidate visited Lawrence County, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law made a stop with a campaign team outdoors at the Crane Room Grille to tout her father-in-law’s abilities and expertise in running the country while Dr. Jill Biden made a brief stop the day before the election at Telesz Family Farm in Volant.

On a state level, incumbent State Rep. Chris Sainato defeated two opponents, and State Rep. Aaron Bernstine became embroiled in controversy over Snapchat videos but won reelection anyway.

“My staff and I had temporary help — more in the fall than we ever had — and we worked hundreds of hours to make the legislative Acts 77 and 12 work for the county,” Allison said. Act 77 allowed people to vote by mail-in or absentee ballots without reason and Act 12 addressed canvassing and pre-canvassing of those ballots and other issues.

“It was not perfect, but our staff did an outstanding job,” Allison said.

The county saw a voter turnout of better than 80 percent, probably the highest in the county in many years, he said.

“The commissioners were outstanding in supporting our efforts with equipment, money and whatever staffing we needed,” Allison continued. “I can’t say that they could have done anything else.”

The county’s election was “an all-out team effort, “ he said. The county sheriff deputies took the ballots to the post office to mail them and retrieve them from the deposit boxes at the district judges offices to ensure security. Everything was under lock and key and camera surveillance. Our security efforts were certainly more than adequate, with no incidents that anyone would ever suspect were wrongdoing or fraud at the polling places. Everyone who was involved did a great job, whether you agreed with the outcome or not.”

The county’s biggest challenge was keeping up with the recording of the mail-in ballot applications and sending them out to voters. The county sent out 9,000 of them in the spring and 15,000 in the fall, “and for this county, that’s unheard of,” he said. “We had very capable volunteers without remuneration, and they did whatever we needed to have done. The cooperation on the county level was just outstanding.”

Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd commended Allison and his staff for their work.

“Those guys went through the war,” he said. “You can’t speak any higher of them.”

A year before the mail-in applications became reality, counties in Pennsylvania were mandated by the state government to have election systems in place that would count paper ballots to create a paper trail in the upcoming presidential election. Lawrence County, being proactive, purchased the recommended equipment at a cost of nearly $1 million, and the state reimbursed the county 60 percent of the cost.

Allison had researched the available systems in advance, and the county purchased a new voting system in  2018 to have in place for the 2019 primary and general elections, so that if there were any problems they could be worked out before this year’s election approached.

“We implemented the new paper ballot system for the primary of 2019,” commissioner Dan Vogler said. “We wanted to get it in place in 2019 because we knew the turnout would be lower (last year) and we would have a chance to make adjustments or corrections to any problems that might arise.”

In both the 2019 primary and general elections, the new system worked without any problems, Vogler said. Altogether, the new system cost close to $1 million. The state covered 60 percent of the cost and the county, using tax money, had to pay the other 40 percent.

