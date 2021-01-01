Top 10 of 2020: COVID in the county Pandemic take its toll, but also spurs advancement

UPMC Jameson remains ready to adapt The long-awaited moment arrived in early December — COVID-19 vaccines began to be distribute…

Necessity, the ancient proverb observes, is the mother of invention.

Perhaps that has never been more true than during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

While the virus may be remembered foremost for the illnesses and deaths it caused — 4,245 of the former in the county and 126 of the latter — as well as for business closures and toilet paper shortages, it also has left a legacy of unprecedented work-arounds and new strategies. They were solutions that not only propped up crumbling normalcy, but also opened the doors to enhanced efficacy now and in the future.

Indeed, when a second surge of cases occurred in the final months of the year, officials say they were much better prepared to respond than in March, when severe restrictions aimed at flattening the curve of infection were first imposed.

County government was not exempt from those requirements when the pandemic arrived in western Pennsylvania. When the courthouse shut down March 23, employees were not equipped to work from home, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said, nor were the courthouse complex and other county facilities set up for social distancing. It took a couple of months to get employees in a position where they could take a laptop home, open up Zoom and participate in the meetings that they needed to have.

Similarly, offices that interacted with the public had to adapt their procedures, adding wood and plexiglass barriers and floor markers for when the government center reopened in early June.

"We had to shut down external operations in the assessor’s office in the spring, so we weren’t actively going out and assessing new development," Boyd said. "Since then, we’ve been able to adapt our procedures to allow for in-person assessment again.

"Tax claim is now able to take online payments, which it wasn’t able to do before the spring. Thankfully, we didn’t see a drop in our tax revenue receipts."

Overall, Morgan concluded, the county was able to respond to the second, late-fall, coronavirus surge — which has closed the courthouse until Feb. 4 — much more efficiently than it could to the first wave of early spring.

“There are a lot of bad things that you think of whenever you think of COVID 19,” Boyd said. “Obviously, you’ve got a significant number of people dying from it, you have long-lasting effects on public health, you have kids unable to see their parents and parents unable to see their kids. At the same time, taking it into a more positive light, COVID-19 has sped up both the private sector and the public sector in the adoption of technology. To that end, what would have taken us probably five to seven years to do, in terms of being able to work remotely, in terms of making technology upgrades, in terms of purchasing technology, we’ve had to do in a period of a couple of months.”

He sees the same advances in the private sector as well as the public, and believes that these were enabled by the degree of technology and digital business being conducted locally, even before the pandemic struck. Local businesses — especially restaurants, where dine-in service was curtailed or at times even prohibited — turned to online ordering as well as take-out, delivery and curbside service to remain open.

“You can’t continue to be paralyzed by a virus when you don’t know when that virus is going to go away,” he said. “Across both the public and the private sector, Lawrence County has adapted to the challenges.

“If you look at the data, Lawrence County’s economy, according to research from both Harvard and Brown, has recovered at a faster rate than the recovery of Pennsylvania as a whole.”

That recovery, he said, was facilitated by a higher percent of Lawrence County residents having access to high-speed internet than any other county in northwestern Pennsylvania, including Erie, according to a study done by the Northwest Pennsylvania Planning Commission.

The study also found that more than a third of county residents —- 36 percent — were already telecommuting prior to the pandemic, a number that also was tops in western Pennsylvania.

“Those trends allowed us to recover a lot faster in terms of the economy,” he said.

HEALTH

At UPMC Jameson, the arrival of COVID-19 prompted implementation rather than invention, according to Rob Jackson, president of both UPMC Jameson and Horizon.

“Prior to this, we had trained and drilled for these types of events, but never actually had to mobilize it,” Jackson said. “I think that was the biggest thing, that March really was an extension of the training drilling that we had done before, whereas this fall has really been our new normal.

“We’re now used to doing this. If you recall back in March, elective procedures were suspended and there was a great deal of ramping down of the hospital services. We’re now at levels that are two and three times where we were in the spring, running the hospital at full tilt.”

That’s not to say, though, that there was no learning curve.

“With this latest surge that we started to see in September, October, what we have now is the benefit of science,” said Marianna Stoneburner, chief nursing officer at UPMC Jameson and Horizon. “The science has taught us how to manage patients who have COVID, and the other part is, we’ve learned how to incorporate those COVID patients into the everyday care that we already deliver in the hospital.

“March was a total unknown. We just didn’t know what was going to be happening. Today, the science, the operations, it’s just the fabric of what we do.”

Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, cardiologist and vice president of medical affairs at UPMC Jameson, added that by the time the second surge of COVID-19 cases arrived in the fall, health officials had a far better understanding of how to respond.

“Medication-wise, we now use dexamethasone,” she said. “We know that steroids are very effective with COVID, especially with COVID pneumonia. We did not know that at the beginning. We have some anti-viral medications, we have the monoclonal antibody treatment, we also have a much better understanding of when to use ventilators. All of that was unknown the first time it came around.”

The hospital, she added, is now “co-existing with COVID.”

“It’s becoming the enemy we know, rather than the unknown,” Piccione said, “so that our hospital can continue to serve patients who don’t have COVID.”

EDUCATION

In the summer of 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law a bill that would allow teachers to offer online instruction to students when schools were closed. However, the law took aim mainly at classroom time lost to inclement weather and infrastructure issues, and thus limited districts to five so-called “flex days” per school year.

Many districts already had waded into the waters of Google classrooms and were providing Chromebooks to their students when the law passed. But the process of teaching kids while they stayed at home accelerated exponentially with the onset of COVID-19.

“Absolutely it did,” New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said. “I’m not minimizing the COVID, because it has put a strain on our community and globally, but this (a Dec. 16 winter storm) was the first time during a snowstorm that I did not have to worry about the children losing education days, or did I apply for flex days?

“The children were nonstop, We were able to educate without any interruption.”

DeBlasio said that while online instruction doesn’t replace the in-person variety, both staff and students are performing well on the virtual level.

“This will change as we move forward, once we get our children back to school,” she said. “But, God forbid, we would have anything at all, I would not hesitate to go virtual because the children know what they’re doing now, and teachers (who spent the summer in professional development) are absolutely right into it. (Unlike the spring of 2020), there would be no lapse of time.”

And it’s not just classroom instruction that has found new avenues. High school students were able to do a virtual concert in December, and last spring, commencement ceremonies were relocated to Taggart Stadium for a socially distanced graduation ceremony. During the week before Christmas, seniors were treated to a Christmas drive-by at the high school, complete with decorations and gifts.

It’s a far cry from the first coronavirus wave, which caused the cancellation of proms, musicals and sports around the county.

“Is (virtual learning) the ideal situation for students? No,” DeBlasio said. “They need their friends, they need the social/emotional aspect of it. But I think under these conditions, we have risen to the occasion and done the best we can do while keeping our students and staff safe.”

FAITH

There has long been an argument as to whether science and religion are mutually exclusive.

In 2020, though, they were actually symbiotic as churches not only gathered to hold outdoor services when social distancing prevented indoor ones, but also embraced technology to bring livestreamed worship to their congregations.

Holy Spirit Parish was able to offer a daily Mass via YouTube, and installed cameras in St. Vitus and St. Mary churches to enhance the productions.

The parish also offered outdoor confession and adoration, as well as Sunday parking lot Masses that are scheduled to continue throughout the window, along with a limited Mass schedule at St. VItus, St. Mary and St. Camillus.

Jean Pascal, the head of the parish’s communication operations, noted that the pandemic spawned new ways of reaching parishioners, including a phone ministry, Flock Notes (emails or texts of notices, updates or cancellations) and an all-call system (a recorded phone message performing much the same function as Flock Notes for those without internet or email).

In addition, parish staff — like so many other organizations — were able to confer through Zoom meetings, rather than in conference rooms.

“The technology is the thing that has driven all this,” Pascal said. “It’s taken a lot of us to learn how to do that throughout the parish.”

The pandemic also took a toll on the parish’s fundraisers, including its biggest, that annual August festival at St. Vitus, as well as last month’s Christmas festival.

Parish volunteers substituted monthly drive-thru dinners and lottery tickets, the latter of which raised $38,000.

Father Joseph McCaffrey, Holy Spirit pastor, acknowledged both the challenges of COVID restrictions and a sense of fulfillment in discovering ways to deal with them.

"In one sense, it's kind of exciting to make opportunities out of what are otherwise very stressful, sad and upsetting times," he said. "It's kind of saying, 'Let's keep the main thing, the main thing.' Being creative, being able to hear confessions in a parking lot and having Mass in a parking lot points to the fact that God is indeed present everywhere, and if we desire to worship him and love him, it can be done.

"We can do it if we have the will to do it."