A father and son continue to await trial in the June 5 killing of 19-year-old Amari Wise and the hiding of his body under brush along a river bank.
It took New Castle police a little more than a week to solve the homicide and find Wise’s body along Big Run in Shenango Township, where he had been dumped after the slaying.
Connor Farris Henry, 20, of 918 Adams St., is accused of shooting Wise once in the back of the head in the Henry family’s garage. He is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. His trial is continued to the January trial term in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records. He remains in the Lawrence County jail.
His father, Todd Henry, 47, of the same address, is charged with obstruction of justice, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension. He is accused of helping to hide Wise’s body and evidence of the crime from the police and of withholding information about his son’s whereabouts after the shooting. His trial is continued to February and he is free from jail on bail.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said that although the trials are scheduled on the trial list, other homicide trials also are pending before those, and he anticipates they won’t proceed until late summer or fall.
“That’s assuming everything returns to normal,” he said.
Both trials could be put on hold indefinitely, pending the decision of the courts to reopen and resume trials. The Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas remains closed to all but emergency proceedings because of the incidence of COVID-19 within the courthouse. President Judge Dominick Motto has issued an order suspending the Rule 600 right to a speedy trial, because of the pandemic.
Connor Henry is accused of shooting Wise during a gathering of friends in the garage of the Henrys’ home the night of June 5. Wise kissed his mother goodnight that night and went out to meet his friends. When he didn’t return home, his mother sensed something was wrong and reported him missing the next day.
The story of what happened to him unfolded throughout that week as police interviewed friends and pieced together clues.
Members of a local search party group and Wise’s friends and relatives walked the area of El Rio Beach and other locales throughout New Castle, searching for Wise’s body.
Testimony at Connor Henry’s preliminary hearing was that a group of people, including Henry and his brother, were in the Henry garage the afternoon and evening of June 5, and Wise arrived there around 9:30 p.m., looking to buy marijuana.
Wise was standing next to one of the other men, whom he engaged in a conversation, and the two argued. Wise patted a backpack a few times that he had slung around his shoulder that was resting on his chest, but never procured a gun, nor did he unzip the backpack, according to the testimony.
An eyewitness told the court that Connor, who was not part of the discussion, was behind Wise and raised his hand and shot him once in the back of the head. The witness said that after Connor fired the shot, everyone ran out of the garage. The next day, Connor went to the witness’ house and warned him not to tell anyone what he had seen, he testified in court.
The police, prior to finding Wise, had received information that the car he had been driving, a red Toyota Camry, was found abandoned on a back road to El Rio Beach with a gun inside of it.
The state police forensics team searched the Henrys’ garage, using an agent that showed the possible presence of blood over a large area, an investigator testified at Connor’s preliminary hearing. Police also learned from a family friend that Todd Henry was cleaning and hosing out the family garage the day after Wise disappeared.
The police, reacting on a tip, found Wise’s body the afternoon of June 15.
But the weekend after Wise’s vanishing, a crowd of several hundred people had gathered outside of the Henry’s home, seeking justice for Amari.
Once the police identified the suspects and filed charges, Todd Henry turned himself in to the police.
Connor Henry left town for Ocean City, Maryland, after that night, and Ocean City police took him into custody on a traffic stop the night of June 7, arresting him on a warrant after learning from New Castle authorities that he was wanted for homicide.
The Northbound Coastal Highway in Ocean City was closed to traffic briefly during the traffic stop, police reported. The New Castle police reported that Ocean City police had worked with them throughout that day to find Henry. Two New Castle officers returned him to New Castle to answer to his charges.
