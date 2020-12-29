Top 10 of 2020: City hall undergoes turbulent 2020

Between a new administration and a pandemic, New Castle city hall had one of its most turbulent years in 2020.
Mayor Chris Frye declared a state of emergency in March and it was fitting in more than one way.
WHITE POWDER
Perhaps the most significant incident that occurred within the walls of city hall this year occurred prior to a public hearing on Sept. 22 when council president Tom Smith opened an envelope from Sharpsville only to have a puff of white powder fall onto his desk.
Police and fire evacuated the building while hazardous material crews arrived on scene. The people inside the room when the envelope was opened were asked to stay on scene until the substance could be identified. After about two hours, fire officials instructed them to go home, shower, wash clothes and monitor themselves for 24 hours.
After feeling numbness and tingling in his hands, Smith visited the hospital where he tested positive for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.
The U.S. Postal Inspector and the FBI assisted with the investigation, but no controlled substances were detected on the envelope or letter. City police officials suspected no foul play.
"It was apparent through this investigation that an unknown powder or dust did fall from somewhere in the letter," a police news release at the time said. "Even though there was no previous threat of violence, this matter was handled seriously based on the concern of one of the council members feeling ill following this incident."
Police suspected Smith's positive test was a false positive.
GARBAGE TAGS
City residents' disdain for garbage collection services provided by Aiken Refuse ran deep this year.
Per New Castle's three-year exit plan, the city was required to privatize garbage collection. After holding multiple rounds of bid openings for the privatization of garbage collection throughout 2019, city council signed a three-year, $6.2 million contract with Aiken.
During a February meeting, city council accepted over two hours of public comment in front of over 100 people who attended to show their objection to the move.
“Personally, you all are going to have come knock on my door because I refuse to pay it,” said Phillip Taylor of West Park Avenue, who added he’d put his bill in the garbage. “I’m 75 years old, and I’ll go to my grave before I pay you.”
Residents transitioned from a voluntary blue bag system to a mandatory garbage tag system in April.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hostility stemming from disagreements over money and department structure changes began between city council and Frye began almost immediately following a swearing in ceremony in January in front of crowd of about 200 people at New Castle Junior/Senior High School.
“At every turn city council and the administration fought about agenda items causing a clash that would produce very minimal results for the city in 2020,” Frye wrote in his proposed budget statement. “This tug of war festered in retaliation and unfounded decision-making, including salary cuts to key administrative staff. My administration has proven it can manage the city in a fiscally responsible manner, even though city council and the administration have never worked together to review any fiscal or budgetary matters.”
More recently during the budget process, Frye put out a statement on social media accusing city council of making retaliatory changes to the budget. Smith denied the claim and said his colleagues were focused on spending tax dollars wisely.
ACT 47
The city of New Castle faced state sanctions, including suspension of funds and possible receivership, for failing to comply with a three-year exit plan to restore the city's financial health, according to a letter sent to city officials in September. Act 47 coordinator Vieen Leung, one of the state's four recovery team members, listed violations in rental inspections, occupancy permits and inspections, demolitions, and technology upgrades in code enforcement vehicles.
To become compliant, the city had to take steps to comply with four areas dealing with how the city handles code enforcement.
Despite first rejecting the offer, city council opted for an 18-month exit plan extension. The city will now exit fiscally distressed status in February 2024. The exit plan, adopted in August 2019, outlines steps to end the city's financially distressed status, under the state's Municipalities Financial Recovery Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.