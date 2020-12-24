The saga of Jordan Brown, his father's slain pregnant fiancee and the following court proceedings continued into its third decade in 2020.
Brown, charged at age 11 on Feb. 20, 2009, in the New Beaver Borough killing of 26-year-old Kenzie Houk, became the poster child for juveniles serving time in adult institutions. After being charged with two counts of homicide as an adult — Pennsylvania doesn't have juvenile homicide charges — the case made national headlines as Brown and his father, Chris, maintained their innocence.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2018 overturned Brown's conviction. Then, in July, Brown — now 23 — filed suit in federal court against four Pennsylvania State Police investigators as well as the commissioner, alleging the five failed to adequately vet Houk's former boyfriend as a suspect.
The lawsuit paints the man as an abusive and obsessive ex-lover whose questioning by state police was never recorded. Brown's lawyer contests established protocol in interviewing children was also mangled.
Brown, speaking to the Associated Press in July, said he hopes a court victory will provided compensation for his father for child support, taxes, lawyer fees and travel expenses incurred when the father would visit Jordan in an Erie County facility. Brown's comments to the AP were just his second on-the-record since 2009. He and his father also appeared in an Oct. 2018 edition of ABC's "20/20."
As of the summer, Brown was studying computer science and criminal justice at an Ohio college. Messages left for the Pittsburgh-based Timothy P. O'Brien law firm, which represents Brown in the suit, were unsuccessful.
