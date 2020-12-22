Top 10 of 2020: Bernstine reelected in up-and-down year

To say state Rep. Aaron Bernstine had an up-and-down 2020 would be a bit of an understatement.
The legislator began the year working to get answers on the shuttered Ellwood City Medical Center. He also had legislation involving the nurse shortage, open records laws, a stimulus for the events industry and parole reform — Markie's Law, named after slain 8-year-old Markie Mason — moved forward in Harrisburg. Most importantly, Bernstine won a third term representing the state's 10th district, which comprises parts of Lawrence, Butler and Beaver counties.
Bernstine's reelection — or rehiring, as he termed it after the polls closed on Election Day — came with a price. Leaked videos and texts from Bernstine's personal Snapchat account surfaced which showed him teaching his 5-year-old son how to smoke a cigar, while other vulgar language and conversation was used in other videos. His own party's leaders, opponents and this newspaper called for his resignation — yet Bernstine never obliged and continued on to Election Day.
"What I think happens is that career politicians and bureaucrats do everything to protect their self interests," Bernstine said by phone Monday.
On Nov. 3, however, Bernstine won nearly 56 percent of the vote from his constituents.
"Ultimately we were fortunate enough to be elected by a wide margin," he said. "Ever since and even before and immediately after Election Day, we've been working on our legislative agenda to improve (constituents') lives in the area."
Bernstine listed his focus for the next legislative year, with Markie's Law coming first and foremost. The bipartisan bill died in the state Senate "for no good reason." Bernstine is also focused on House Bill 1069, which would amend the Sunshine Act to require a public agency to post public meeting agendas no later than 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting.
"One of the things that consistently concerns me in Harrisburg is politicians who say they're for transparency will often times use legislative maneuvers to eliminate or remove transparency," Bernstine said.
As for the future, November's election was his third. Long a proponent of term limits, Bernstine said he's sticking to his word to run for only a maximum of four terms in the state legislature.
"Abiding by my term limit pledge, 2022 will be my last election," Bernstine said."My focus has never been on elections. It's been on doing the job. People have the power to re-up you if they think you're doing the job."
