When the calendar flips to 2021, the Ellwood City Medical Center will still be closed.

Just like it has been since Jan. 31. But despite being closed for the last 11 months, activity at the hospital has been anything but quiet.

Hospital owner Americore Health, of Florida, filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S Bankruptcy Court Eastern Kentucky District on Dec. 30, 2019, a few days before the facility’s chief executive officer Beverly Annarumo left her post. Things ramped up when FBI agents raided the Florida home of Americore CEO Grant White as well as the Ellwood City hospital.

Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there were talks and pleas from elected officials to reopen the facility as the virus ravaged people nationwide as hospitals struggled to find open intensive care unit beds. Those talks, however, have gone no where. Pelorus Equity Group Inc., a “cannabis focused boutique investment firm,” now holds the mortgage for the property.

The hospital’s former helipad, however, did end up reopening this fall. When — or if — the Pershing Street facility ever hosts patients again remains to be seen.

“It’s owned by a private organization,” state Rep. Aaron Bernstine said by phone Tuesday. Bernstine represents Pennsylvania’s 10th legislative district in Harrisburg, which comprises parts of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties, including parts of Ellwood City. “Somebody purchased it out of bankruptcy. They are in communication with several other hospital efforts, which I’ve been involved in many of those conversations.”

The cost of not having a hospital is more than convenience of care. Ellwood City’s police department was spending upward of $5,000 on overtime and transportation costs to UPMC Jameson in New Castle for DUI blood tests. The borough has since reached a deal for a local provider to conduct the blood draws.

UPMC Jameson is Lawrence County’s lone operating hospital. Butler Memorial Hospital and Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver are options for care in neighboring counties, while hospital networks from Butler Health System and Allegheny Health System have primary care facilities in Franklin Township.

“Ultimately, what we’ve seen with across and working with numerous different health care networks was that while it would be great to have a full medical facility in Ellwood City,” Bernstine said, “it looks as though it would be used as a specialty facility that a hospital network might need. We have numerous hospitals in the area and hospital networks in the area that we’re trying to bring something here.”

