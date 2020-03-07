HARRISBURG — Vietnam War-era veterans will be honored by the offices of state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid Longo during a recognition ceremony at 10 a.m. March 26 at the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Hall.
“The bravery shown in Southeast Asia is unsurpassed in American history,” Bernstine said. “This ceremony provides me and the community the opportunity to thank them for their efforts and commitment in defending America.”
The event will include a ceremonial pinning and citation presentation. Living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a lapel pin.
Eligible veterans are asked to email Toomey’s Pittsburgh office at Colton_Fedell@toomey.senate.gov.
For more information about this event, or any other topic, contact Bernstine’s district office in Ellwood City at (724) 752-2120. Information can also be found online at RepBernstine.com or Facebook.com/RepBernstine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.