BUTLER — A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will travel through Lawrence County on Friday evening.
The Exchange Club of Rome’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica Tour will travel from Boardman, Ohio, to Zelienople. The tour, based out of Georgia, will have a police and motorcycle escort scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the old Sears parking lot in Union Township.
Nearly 1,000 American Legion riders are scheduled to help escort the traveling monument into Zelienople.
The trip is planned to begin at 6 p.m. and will proceed across U.S. Route 422 to U.S. Route 19 and further on to Zelienople, with an estimated arrival time between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Traffic in this area could be affected as the traveling tomb makes its way to its next destination.
This will be the final year for the Tomb to travel. It will stay in Zelienople through July 5, where visitors can view the replica and the Wall of Honor and pay respects to American service members before it moves on to South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.