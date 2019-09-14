Jason Hess and Shannon Crisci-Brock work side by side.
They helped organize this summer’s Community Come Together to Stand Against Violence candlelight vigil.
They’re officially Together.
Currently in the process of obtaining nonprofit status for their venture, which offers marketing, organizational and promotional help for community advocacy, they are presenting the second event in the “Together Series” tomorrow.
Light Up the Sky for Recovery, formerly called Lights of Hope, is now in its fifth year sponsored by Pathway to Freedom in partnership with Vision Ministries. Designed to offer support to those battling addiction, as well as remember those who have lost the battle, the event features guest speakers, a candlelight vigil, prayer, information and recognition of those leading the fight.
Together’s first event, the Stand Against Violence vigil, drew about 200 people to Riverwalk Park where tomorrow’s event will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“When we say the Together Series presents, it’s like the Westminster College Celebrity Series presents,” Hess explained. “If the Celebrity Series is presenting Michael Bolton, he’s still Michael Bolton, they’re just promoting it, like we’re the ones behind this series.
“I think we’ve found our niche. If we see a cause, we can help find it a voice,” the president of Hessprint continued, adding that while he and Crisci-Brock, Hessprint’s vice president of sales and operations, are Together, it is also a product of many people united with a goal of helping the community.
“People don’t always see our area as we see it. I’d go to business meetings outside the area, places that are thriving, and hear ‘oh, you’re from New Castle,’” Hess said. “We have a vested interest in making changes here, working with community leaders to remove that stigma.
“With the violence that occurred here in June and July, we were all left with a sick feeling and a feeling of wanting to do something to help the community heal,” he continued, noting that the resulting vigil brought together politicians, community leaders and the affected families.
“That event blossomed into Together. We just took that ball and ran with it. We thought, let’s not just leave the event on July 31 and wake up in August and have nothing happen again,” Hess said.
“It felt like the violence was against all of New Castle. We wanted to come together to help heal,” Crisci-Brock said, noting that her heart is especially close to the Light Up the Sky event as her brother, Sean Crisci, died of an overdose in
2014 and her father, Vaughn Crisci, serves as second vice president of Pathway to Freedom.
“I’d always wanted to get involved and now it’s all fallen into place. This is a great event and very rewarding,” Crisci-Brock said of Light Up the Sky.
“If this can save one life, we’ve made a difference,” Hess said, adding that a third Together Series event for schools is in the planning stage. “So many times leaders are doing their own thing, Together can help leaders of all races and creeds come together as one for the benefit of the community.”
