A toddler and the driver of an SUV were injured Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Union Township.
The 2 1/2-year-old girl was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital, according to New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem. The driver was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and his arrest is pending his release, Salem said.
The pursuit started in the city of New Castle and ended on West Washington Street at Boston Avenue when when the vehicle went off the road and crashed onto its side. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no police car was damaged, Salem said.
The chase and accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m.
According to Salem, the child was the only passenger in the vehicle.
Salem said details were unclear in the early evening about how the pursuit started or the driver's real identity.
He said the police expected to file charges Tuesday night at the conclusion of the investigation.
