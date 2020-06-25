Father waives hearing in Wise death case

Todd A. Henry

Todd A. Henry posted bond and was released from Lawrence County jail on Thursday.

Henry, who turned himself in on June 15 on charges of criminal homicide, obstruction of justice and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence in connection with the death of Amari Wise, had his bond reduced to $50,000 from $200,000.

Henry's formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m. in Lawrence County Central Court. Henry’s 20-year-old son, Connor Farris Henry, accused of firing the shot from behind that killed Wise, is awaiting a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday but was continued because of a conflict with attorneys.

