Westminster College’s Titan Talks series will continue this month with “Forever Shaken: Changing How We View Language and Group Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic World” in a live online format at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Westminster College graduates Addie Domske ’12 and Anna Richards ’72 will present talks during a live Zoom online presentation.
Domske, director of youth ministry at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church in Sunnyvale, Calif., will bring her clinical training in systems group theory and her professional life as a theologian and activist to challenge participants to be truly changed by what we have learned about society during these chaotic and pandemic times.
Domske will discuss the feelings of personal insecurity we have all faced during this pandemic and how they will impact our lives once the curve has been flattened and if a vaccine is made readily available.
Richards, social justice advocate and president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP, will highlight some ramifications of the social and economic pause of the last 60 days and will lead a conversation about the implications for the future.
Richards will explore how we should operationalize the impact of COVID-19 in our societal decision-making process as we contemplate reopening the economy, as well as discuss what we have learned during the past two months and how that knowledge will shape our new normal.
Domske, originally from Pittsburgh, has served on the board of the Presbyterian Church (USA)’s Israel/Palestine Mission Network and in 2018 she joined the theology advisory board of Friends of Sabeel North America, an organizing group centered in Palestinian Christian liberation theology. A candidate for ordination in the PC (USA), Domske earned her undergraduate degree in English and religion from Westminster, a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Chicago and a Master of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary.
Richards, a native of Farrell, retired in 2013 from Boeing, where she provided enterprise leadership of finance operations including payroll, payment services and supply chain financial analysis. During a 42-year career with several corporations, while pursuing increasing professional responsibility, she was a committed mentor and community volunteer. She joined the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP in 2016. In October 2019, she was named the North Carolina NAACP Branch President of the Year. She earned her undergraduate degree in English from Westminster College and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University’s Olin School of Business in St. Louis.
Established in the fall of 2018, Westminster College’s Titan Talks is a three-part series featuring Westminster scholars and professionals and aimed at helping human beings develop their best selves and live lives with a mindful purpose.
Reservations for this online event are due Wednesday. To register, visit https://www.westminster.edu/alumni/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.