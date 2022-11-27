Friday’s early morning drizzle of rain didn’t fizzle out shoppers heading to stores on Black Friday.
For some it wasn’t just about shopping.
Count Henry Klien of Buffalo among them.
Klein was buying gifts at Grove City Premium Outlets in Springfield Township during the day. Part of the reason was to run away from snow. A wicked snowstorm started last week and finally ended Monday dumped over 6 feet of snow in much of that region.
“They’re still digging out,’’ Klien said.
Consumers like Ed Neubecker and his wife Samantha from New Wilmington were willing to buy non-traditional gifts at the mall. The Beef Jerky Experience store has traditional beef jerky, but also offers other unique meat.
Python jerky, made from real snakes, was on the shelves along with shark and camel jerky.
But the Neubeckers were drawn to the scorpion lollipops. Real but very dead scorpions could easily be seen in the confection. The store promises all of their food is safe to consume.
These “gifts’’ were for the Neubeckers’ children.
“They get to experience what it’s like to eat bugs,’’ Ed said with a hearty laugh.
Although internet sales continued marching ever higher, consumers are still lured by traditional retailers’ mega sales. The outlets found its 3,500 parking spaces were at or near full capacity for much of the day.
Forever 21 opened its outlet shop just a month ago. Store manager Terresa Patterson has worked in the retail industry for over 18 years.
“This store has so much energy,’’ Patterson said.
Boscov’s at Eastwood Mall in Niles continued its tradition of providing gift boxes and wrapping paper for purchases.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time,’’ RuthAnne Shell, store manager said.
Women’s boots fetching under $20 flew out the door, Shell added.
Most shoppers understood the price for landing huge discounts was waiting in line. But the waits and hustling from store to store takes a toll.
Mid-afternoon Friday Audrey Perkins of Cortland was standing in line with her children at a Boscov’s checkout station. The weary look on her face spoke volumes.
“We started at 9 a.m.,’’ Perkins said. “We just have one more store to go then we’re done.’’
Reyers Shoe Store was doing well with its sale. Established over 135 years ago, the business closed its downtown Sharon store and moved to the mall last year. Owners Mark Jubelirer and his brother Steven said the move was needed to generate more shopper foot traffic to the business.
One of the store’s market niches is that it provides shoes in scarce sizes.
Ben Lang, who grew up in Beaver, said that’s why he visits the store. Now a South Carolina resident, Lang wears a size 15 EEE.
“I can’t find pairs of shoes to fit me,’’ he said. “That’s why I come here and buy three or four shoes.’’
Mark Jubelirer liked hearing that.
“If we don’t have soup to nuts we certainly have meat and potatoes,’’ he said.
By 5 p.m. Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage had cooled off in shopper volume. While big retailers use Black Friday to attract shoppers smaller stores can benefit from the overflow.
Maureen Mild of Hermitage pooled 10 local craft makers together to create a seasonal popup store. Better known as “The Wreath Lady,’’ she was looking forward to Small Business Saturday to get in on the action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.