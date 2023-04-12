Ellwood City teacher Kim DeLoia has returned to her old school wearing a different hat.
One day a week, DeLoia works as a server at Time Brewpub, which opened in December in the remodeled cafeteria and gym at the former Walnut Ridge Elementary School in the borough. The 54-year-old taught second and sixth grades there before the neighborhood school closed in 2011.
Ellwood’s Tony Joseph purchased the 600 Mt. Vernon Drive building and has spent more than 10 years transforming it into a first-class facility that includes hair and tanning salons, gyms and most recently a pub featuring 14 craft beers and a 125-seat restaurant with a full-service menu.
He employs 30, including his son, Tony Joseph II, who manages the hair salon.
“As I walk around the brew pub, I have memories of lunch duty and students sitting at tables,” said DeLoia, who now teaches at Hartman Intermediate School in Ellwood. “The room has a totally different energy, uplifting and a great atmosphere.”
The school district closed Walnut Ridge because it faced losing $1.65 million in state funding due to low enrollment.
“I live up the street, drove past and saw a sign ‘going up for auction,’” said Joseph, the former owner of T-Time Sporting Goods in Ellwood City.
“I asked a friend to let me see it.”
Joseph immediately envisioned potential.
He purchased the building and then faced borough zoning issues. After going to court, he was granted permission to offer personal service businesses.
Renovating the building came first.
“I redid every square inch of the building,” Joseph said. “I did the floors, the walls, the ceiling and the roof in every single room of the building.”
Joseph’s businesses include Sign of the Times hair salon, Big Time Tan salon and IT’s Time Fitness weight and strength training. He named the businesses after his nickname T-Time; he says there’s a long story behind the alias.
Joseph also built a baseball and softball field with a cafe, rents office space to an attorney and has a tattoo parlor moving in.
Seeing the project through had its challenges.
“It’s very difficult when you have an idea,” he said. “You have to put your time in to see that through. You have to apply yourself to the fullest.”
Joseph initially taught fitness classes in the old cafeteria, but COVID ended that.
“My initial thought was to put in a restaurant,” he said. “I was trying to think of way to maximize the dollar amount of a larger room and saw the craft beer industry was growing drastically.”
“I wanted to create a family atmosphere for people who didn’t have to place to go,” Joseph added.
At his request, borough council changed the zoning to commercial, borough manager Kevin Swogger said.
Joseph purchased four 12-foot tall, 1,200-pound stainless steel vats and learned to make beer. He named his wheat blood orange beer Grandpa Jiggs after his grandfather, the late Anthony Joseph.
The Birdman, a light lager, is named after his late uncle, Ricky Joseph. and a West Coast IPA is named Fombell 6 after friend Adam Robbins of Ellwood City.
“He’s a big craft beer guy who helped me out with direction,” Joseph said about Robbins.
He developed the pub using a personal pop culture theme.
“There are murals of my personal choices, pop culture favorites, sports, movies and music,” Joseph said. “Prince, Barry Bonds, Steve Perry, Bruce Lee, Michael Jordan, Rocky Marciano, Mike Tyson, and the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team.”
He built a cuisine around his great-grandmother Frances Carsele’s pizza recipe. His mother Frances Boariu, also of Ellwood City, makes the pizza for parties.
“People always commented that she should sell the pizza,” said Joseph, who said he fine-tuned the recipe for Time Brewpub with some different spices.
The restaurant also offers salads, wings and sandwiches.
“Everything is tied in from family,” Joseph said. “Most menu names come from friends and family.”
The Big Rock Burger is named after Rocky Carsele.
“He is a burger connoisseur ” Joseph said. “I let him choose what he wanted it to be decorated with.”
Nighttime entertainment at Time Brewpub includes DJ trivia on Tuesdays, wing night with an acoustic guitar player on Wednesdays, game show junkies with Joe Cheeta on Thursdays, karaoke on Fridays and bands on Saturdays.
The pub also has a 200-inch screen and eight televisions for watching sports
Carly DeLoia, the daughter of Kim DeLoia, enjoys working at the former school, which she attended through fourth grade.
She has returned as a hair stylist and tanning salon technician.
“I love it,” Carly DeLoia said. “I just feel like it’s a full circle for me.”
Time Brewpub opens at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and noon Wednesday through Sunday.
