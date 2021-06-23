School district won't release proposed teachers' contract The New Castle Area School District is refusing to give the New Castle News a copy of a prop…

Members of the New Castle Area School Board were stalemated in a public vote Monday to approve a new teacher's contract with concerns about future subsidy money.

The board voted 4-4 on a proposed 6-year pact, resulting in its rejection. The district now must re-enter negotiations with the teachers for a new contract.

Against the bargaining agreement as proposed were members Gary Schooley, Tracy Rankin, Robert Lyles and Anna Pascarella.

Those in favor of ratifying the contract were board president Stacey Fleo, Karen Humphrey, Mark Panella and Pat Amabile. Member Norman Moses did not attend or participate in the meeting.

The district administration afterward called an executive session to discuss what the next steps will be.

The previous contract, which expired Aug. 31, 2020, covers about 214 teachers. The teachers for the past year have been working under the terms of it until a new bargaining agreement is reached. Then any adjustments will be retroactive to Aug. 31 last year.

The New Castle Federation of Teachers already had ratified the proposed contract by a majority vote when it was presented to the school board for a vote Monday.

The vote came on the heels of a caution about district spending by John Rulli of Philip Weiner & Co., whose firm audits the district's finances. He said that in a few years when the state's COVID money — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund under the CARES Act — is gone or expired, the district will have to find new funding sources and make cuts to accommodate its spending plans.

Rulli was not part of the board discussions about the contract, nor was he present at the meeting when the contract vote and discussions took place. His comments were part of an informal talk with the board before the contract item was discussed. Rulli said that in the past seven years, the board's operating budget has shown a deficit and this year, because of the COVID funds, is the first year it has not.

Schooley, a retired district teacher, was first to voice his opinion at the meeting against the proposed teachers bargaining agreement.

"I can't in very good conscience agree to this," he said of the six-year pact. "It's like kicking the can down the road."

He pointed out that two years would still be remaining in the contract after the ESSRS money is gone.

Schooley said that he would vote in favor of the contract if was shortened to four years, with everything that was in it. He said that even though he might not agree with everything in the bargaining agreement in that case, with one year almost gone in any new agreement, he is confident that the district business manager can sustain the contract within the budget for the next three years, he said.

Lyles in a phone conversation Wednesday explained several reasons for his no-vote.

"I think were on a trajectory that is unsustainable," he said. "The taxpayers have to fund these raises and benefits.

"Until this year, the district's budget for seven years has been at a deficit," he said. "I don't want to put the district and the taxpayers in that position again. Who's to say what we're going to receive in future state funding?"

He noted that each year, the district's auditors have admonished the board about doing a better job of controlling expenses. Additionally, State Sen. Elder J. Vogel recently sent correspondence to every school board member, advising them to be cognizant of how districts spend COVID money, "because we don't know what future allocations are going to look like," Lyles said.

"We keep adding expenses to our budget, he continued. The district added more than $1.2 million last year because of teachers hitting the top jump-step in in their salaries in 2020. This year, about 15 more teachers hit it, he said. When you take those figures and look at the raises in the proposed contract, that's another $500,000 a year. Over the next three years, the district will need an additional $1.5 million to pay for raises and benefits, in addition to the jump-step costs, he reasoned.

"We're going to have a new governor ... and we don't know what our future allocations are going to look like, and we have to be mindful of how we spend our money," Lyles said.

She added that anyone "should have know what my stance was from the beginning. I'm watching out for the taxpayers."

Rankin, who voted no, said she felt more things need ironed out and was concerned with the contract length and future money from the state.

"I'm looking at any way possible we can save money, so we don't place an undue burden on the community and still give the teachers a pay that is worthy of their profession," she said. "Those are things we have to take into consideration. It bears some more discussion."

Board president Stacey Fleo, who sat in on negotiations, said of her vote in favor of the proposal, "This has been an ongoing process. Negotiations are give and take. We asked the board as a whole what the most important issues are concerning this contract."

She said the consensus was that they want the teachers back in the classrooms, and there was concern that they take too many (paid) days off, and there were issues in the language in the previous pact about bereavement leave.

"You have to chip away," she said. Regarding raises, she noted that the district's teacher starting salaries are lower than most, at $38,000 to start.

The proposed contract was for six years, because the district already is in its second year and it always had a five-year contract with the teachers previously. The negotiations have been going on for about a year.

Fleo said during negotiations, the district chipped away at things the union wasn't going to budge on and that it made progress on the amount of health insurance pay versus what employees would pay.

"That's why I voted for it," Fleo said. "If we can give and take and save money, that's the goal. The primary goal is what is going to be best for the students, not for taking care of the teachers."

She said the teachers want to be fiscally responsible. Through attrition, the district and union have worked in absorbing positions. At least eight teachers, making $90,000 plus $24,000 in benefits, at the top of their salaries retired were not replaced, she pointed out.

"We've saved money," Fleo iterated. "We're going to have to hire some teachers, but so far, out of all of the retirements, (superintendent) Debbie (DeBlasio) has done a great job in shifting people around."

