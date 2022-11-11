TICKETS Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School will present “Godspell” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
Tickets are $12. All seats are reserved and can be purchased online by visiting www.showtix4u.com/events/Godspell. Tickets can also be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to each performance.
SYNOPSIS Based on the Gospel of Matthew with music based on traditional hymns, Godspell follows a small group of everyday people who make use of various storytelling techniques, games and comedic timing to help bring the parables of Jesus Christ to life on the stage.
The story culminates with the events surrounding the last week of Jesus’ life.
CAST Leading the cast are Hunter Rock as Jesus and Hayden Slade as John the Baptist and Judas.
Other performers include Aryanna Nielsen, Beth Keener, Leslie London, Ciara Paniagua, Eric Woodend, Drake Davis, Lynden Beinhauer, Peyton Confer, Ava Robbins, Samantha Davis, Noah Rhodes and Isabella Kudlac.
Ensemble members are Sierra Berglund, Jayme Duncan, Natalie Fleming, Ellery Hooker, Addyson Karis, Dinah McCarthy, Paige Moffatt, Calista Poole, Leah Prinkey, Chase Ramsey, Ava Rape, Sophia Reagan, Arianna Salvucci, Haylee Sellers and LenaRose Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.