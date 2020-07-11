Three-year-old finishes 1,000 Books before Kindergarten Challenge

Glen Brunken knows a good story.
It fact, he knows more than 1,000 of them.
The 3-year-old son of New Castle native Alex McNeill and her husband Bill Brunken recently completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge, doing the “extreme edition” of a thousand different stories.
“We started tracking on Jan. 15, but he’s been reading from the beginning,” explained McNeill, the daughter of Lynnda and John McNeill of New Castle. “He’s loved books since he was an infant. In fact, they’re his favorite toy. He’ll go through 10 books at a time.”
McNeill first learned of the 1,000 book program at the library in Slippery Rock, where the family lives. Operated by the Nevada-based 1,000 Books Foundation, the self-guided challenge promotes reading in families with preschoolers.
“It’s important to give them a foundation,” noted Sandra Collins, director of the New Castle Public Library. “The earlier they start, and the more language they hear, the better it is for them when they start formal schooling.
“Even though they are read to, young children can learn to read through listening and watching the words on the page,” Collins continued. “It’s not conscience learning, but it’s a good start.”
While Glen finished 1,000 different books, participants can repeat favorites again and again with an app available to help keep count.
Among Glen’s go-tos are the Daniel Tiger series, Pete the Cat stories, “Moo, Baa, La La La!,” and anything related to dinosaurs, trucks, and cats.
After reading his thousandth book on July 1, Glen and his parents donated a copy of that story, Sesame Street’s “We’re Different, We’re the Same and We’re All Wonderful,” to the New Castle Public Library.
“We try to include books about the LGBTQ community and people of different colors and different backgrounds. Living in Western Pennsylvania, it’s a way to introduce him to different cultures that he may not be exposed to in our little bubble,” explained McNeill, who recalled taking part in storytime at the NCPL as a child and often takes Glen there to read and participate in activities.
The youngster also attends the New Castle YMCA’s daycare program.
McNeill, who works as a clinic coordinator for Planned Parenthood in downtown Pittsburgh, also gets books from that city’s Carnegie Library while her husband, who teaches at Allegheny College in Meadville, can use his school’s resources.
They’ve also used ebooks and online readings with Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton and astronauts telling stories from space.
“You can tell he understands,” McNeill said as Glen told her about the Clifford book his dad had just read. “It started with board books. I asked for books, not cards, for his baby shower. He always just loved them. I think every member of our family knew ‘Moo, Baa, La La La!’
“Especially in a time like now,” she continued.
“I think it’s important for him to hold an actual physical book and escape into his imagination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.