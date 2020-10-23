New Castle police say charges are to be filed against three women after a fight broke out among them and others at a South Side tavern earlier this month.
Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. Oct. 10 to Patsy’s Bar and Grill at 207 E. Long Ave., where several women were reported to have been arguing at the bar and other patrons tried to intervene, according to a police report.
An officer ordered one of the women to leave the tavern, and escorted her outside.
Two others with her approached him and tried to argue with him, the report said, and he also told them to leave. The three women, once in the parking lot, yelled at the officer and one threw a beer bottle in his direction, shattering it on the building, the report said. A second woman then threw her beer bottle and smashed it on the ground, then the two women got into a physical fight with other patrons in the parking lot.
The third female then went back into the restaurant and attacked another female, police said.
The officer called for backup police and he separated the women from each other and arrested them. One of them slipped out of her handcuffs in the cruiser, the report said.
The women were released from the New Castle police station, and charges against all three are pending, police said.
A surveillance video from the tavern showed the incident in its entirety, the report said.
