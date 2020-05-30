Three men are wanted for the alleged assault and robbery of a man at a house in the 300 block of East North Street earlier this month.
New Castle police have charged Donte Logan, 18, formerly of Midland, Beaver County, and Donnie Morton, 18, of Sharon, and Niko Marquese Dambrosia, 18, of 1117 Agnew St., all in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 8 p.m. May 14.
The man said that Logan and juvenile picked him up at his house in Union Township and took him to an unknown address on the city's North Hill. He said he was sitting on the couch there when Morton and Dambrosia entered and assaulted him, bruising his head and cutting open his lip, and Morton took his wallet from his pocket, and another one of the men there took his iPhone, according to a police report.
The man said he walked to a nearby service station and got a ride to his house.
Police said they learned that Logan's former residence in Beaver County has since burned down.
Logan is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit simple assault.
Morton faces one count each of conspiracy to commit theft and robbery, simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault. Dambrosia is charged with conspiracy to commit theft, robbery and simple assault, and simple assault.
District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson has issued warrants for their arrests.
