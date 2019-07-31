PITTSBURGH (AP) — A regatta that has been a tradition in the city of Pittsburgh for more than four decades was canceled Tuesday, days before its scheduled opening due to insurance and permit problems.
The EQT Three Rivers Regatta promoter LionHeart Event Group hadn't secured proper permits or paid vendors, including the state for use of Point State Park and police, attorney Charles Scholz told reporters.
Scholz said the regatta board had no choice but to withdraw its permit application. Officials said they hoped the regatta might return next year.
Mayor Bill Peduto said that even after his administration found out that the city and vendors hadn't been paid, they hoped the regatta could still be held but in a different venue.
"Efforts to save this year's regatta were ongoing when it became apparent that LionHeart had not secured the mandatory insurance to hold the event either," he said in a statement.
A phone message and email seeking comment were sent to LionHeart president Derek Weber. This year's regatta would have been the third handled by the company, officials said.
Samantha Moyer, the former senior events coordinator at LionHeart, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she hadn't been aware of any problems when she left the company in October.
The regatta, a summer tradition since 1978, features powerboat races, an "Anything that Floats" race, and various water stunts and concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.