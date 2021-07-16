At least three Lawrence County residents have been victims of identity theft involving unemployment benefits this month.
State police said that a 59-year-old Perry Township woman contacted them Monday about someone opening an unemployment claim in her name. A 55-year-old Washington Township man reported the same activity July 6.
On Wednesday, a 63-year-old Little Beaver Township man contacted police to say he had received an unemployment benefits check in the mail, but had never filed for unemployment.
