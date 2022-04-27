Two Detroit men and a Tennessee woman were arrested Tuesday when narcotics officers raided a South Side home and confiscated suspected heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
A loaded semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and cash also were collected in the search and seizure in the 1900 block of Hamilton Street. Police rounded up and removed 15 pit bulls harbored in the basement and in the back yard.
Facing charges are Lionell Isiah Edwards, 36, and Victor Onick Brown, 50, both of Detoit, and Kierre Takree Chambers, 30, of Tennessee. All three have addresses listed at the Hamilton Street house searched around 1 p.m.
Detectives of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force Special Investigative Unit and the New Castle police executed a sealed search warrant at the house and entered by breaching the front door. All three suspects were inside the house at the time, according to a criminal complaint.
As agents were clearing the residence, an officer saw multiple knotted plastic bags containing suspected drugs being thrown from a second-floor window at the back of the house. One of the bags landed in a side yard and others landed on a roof of the house, the report said.
The officers confiscated a total of 148.8 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl from the lawn and from a shelf indoors, 11.5 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine thrown onto the roof, 7.8 grams of suspected marijuana on the dining room table, six cell phones, a Springfield Armory XDS 9-millimeter gun loaded with a magazine containing eight live rounds, including one in the chamber, two other loaded 9-millimeter magazines, a box of ammunition, $543 in cash and two digital scales.
Police reported the gun had not been reported stolen, but its identified owner was not any of the three whom they arrested.
Edwards and Brown each are facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, prohibited possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chambers is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the jail on bonds of $100,000 each. Edwards and Chambers as of Wednesday afternoon had been freed on bail.
Officers from several local police departments were involved in the detail.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
