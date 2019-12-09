Three board members joined the Wilmington Area school board this week — two newly elected in November and one being a familiar face returning for a two-year commitment.
New members Nancy Phillips and Vanessa Russo were sworn in to four-year-terms on Tuesday by board solicitor Michael Bonner during the reorganizational portion of the meeting. The solicitor also swore in a familiar face, Robert Curry, later in the meeting. A 12-year veteran of the board, Curry’s third term expired this month and he, William Taylor and Jacob Berlin bid the board farewell at the Nov. 26 meeting.
However, at that meeting, board president Lynn Foltz announced a vacancy that the board had yet to fill.
Board member Carol Harris ran for and won both the four-year and two-year seats. Harris elected to serve the four-year term, leaving the two-year-term to be filled.
Curry, who had not sought a fourth term but had organized an unsuccessful write-in campaign, was one of four to apply for the opening. In his letter of application and comments to the board, Curry noted his experience and said he could make a two-year commitment to the board.
He was selected by a 5-3 vote of board members with Phillips, Russo and Julie Ochs opposing. The three noted that voters had told them that they were in the mood for a change. Curry, they said, did not represent that change.
Also applying were Erin O’Brien, Debbie King and Debbie Novak who had also organized a write-in campaign and had received more votes than Curry.
In its reorganization, board members retained Foltz as president, elected Kathryn Riley as vice president, Ochs as assistant secretary and Phillips as the Pennsylvania School Board association representative.
The board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. in the high school library each month during 2020 with its work session scheduled for the third Tuesday and its voting meeting on the fourth Tuesday. Exceptions will be June and July when meetings will be held “as needed,” and the board may opt not to hold a second meeting, and in August when the board will meet on the second and third Tuesdays in order to hold their meetings prior to the start of the school year.
The board also approved a resolution not to exceed the 3.4 percent index set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and not to raise property taxes above the state-established index for the 2020-21 school year.
The board may still raise taxes for the next school year, but cannot exceed the index.
At its regular board meeting, the board heard from Joy Strain of McGill, Power, Bell and Associates on the district’s its 2018-19 audit. Strain pronounced it “a clean audit with no findings.”
The board discussed its finances which includes a $7.796 million fund balance. The fund balance includes bond money designated for the district’s $1.89 million window replacement program and other capital improvements.
Ali Ciavarino, elementary school technology coach and fourth grade social studies teacher, presented a program on the elementary computer science immersion program where children as young as second graders are learning to write computer code to move their animated characters.
Third and fourth graders, learning the basics of coding, will be writing computer programs to create Lego robots after Christmas.
All of this is part of the district’s new partnership with Code To The Future, the nation’s leader in Computer Science Immersion schools. Code To The Future is a comprehensive computer science immersion program that integrates computer science into all subjects. This technique helps students learn how to use coding to enhance problem-solving techniques.
Board members also voted to update policies on health examinations and screenings, health professional development, safety and building security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.