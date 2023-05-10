Three more Ellwood businesses are receiving grants through the borough’s ongoing facade program.
Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday approved $5,000 grants with Rooks & Books at 517 Lawrence Ave. and Dimeo Law Group at 124 Fourth St., as well as a $3,112.50 grant for the Insurance Benefits of Pennsylvania office at 716 Lawrence Ave.
The Ellwood City Facade Program is a collaborative initiative between the borough of Ellwood City, its facade steering committee and the county via the county planning and development office.
The goal of the program is to help improve the facades of businesses in the downtown area of the borough.
Each of the businesses is eligible to receive up to $5,000 in funding, with the businesses paying half of the funding for facade projects.
The Ellwood City Economic Development Committee already approved the requests, which has final approval on the grants.
The facade funding must by spent by the end of 2024, with the funding a rolling grant program, meaning businesses can apply for the funds anytime before then while the funding is still there.
There is approximately $700,000 left to apply for.
During the commissioners meeting, New Castle Administrator Chris Frye said he and Angie Urban, the executive director of the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation, are currently working with the county planning and development office to implement a facade program for the city. He said details will be forthcoming in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.