A group of New Castle residents, dubbed “The Team,” is making a last-minute push to be elected to city council in November.
The candidates are Devin Ryan Maresca, Lawrence Williams and Heather Rowe-Cameron.
Maresca, an independent, is on the mayoral ballot against Democratic candidate Mark Elisco, while Williams and Rowe-Cameron are running for four-year council seats against Democratic candidates Bryan Cameron, Terry Rodgers and Robert Razzano and Republican candidates Eric Francis and Jordan Lyles. Williams is a no-affiliation candidate, while Rowe-Cameron is an independent.
The three candidates needed 100 approved signatures each by the Tuesday deadline for inclusion on the ballot. The deadline to contest nominating papers is Aug. 8.
There are two open four-year seats on council, in addition to a two-year seat. Only Cameron and Francis are also running for a two-year seat.
Maresca has been a frequent speaker at council meetings since moving from Cape Coral, Florida, two years ago. Recently, the North Hill resident has led cleanups of dilapidated properties around the city.
“I’m running because I want to see strong reform in this city,” he said. “It’s my home now, and I have the courage to stand up when I see something wrong and say something and at least try to make it a better place to live by calling it out.”
Williams ran unsuccessfully for council four years ago as a Republican and serves on the city’s planning commission, housing board of appeals and is the local NAACP president.
He attempted to make May’s primary ballot as a Republican but didn’t collect enough signatures.
Williams said he is running to improve communication between city government and residents.
“We need to have it where the people can have a dialogue with council. They need to be able to communicate with each other,” Williams said. “It can’t be a situation where they sit there and don’t say anything and people have the answers to their questions.”
Rowe-Cameron said she wants to run because she feels there is too much corruption with current city leadership, as well as too many run-down homes and rental properties that are not being taken care of.
“I want a better city. I own a home in the city and I want to protect my investment that will be my kids inheritance,” Rowe-Cameron said.
Members of “The Team” believe political parties shouldn’t matter in the city. The trio’s main platform is to call out corruption, correct the city’s hiring processes, establish a tax diversion plan, reopen the Cascade Park pool via the United Way of Lawrence County’s proposal, scrap the Aiken Refuse contract and bring back a city-run garbage program, crack down on vacant commercial property owners, improve communication between the city and its residents and clean up the city from drugs and dilapidation.
Details on the funding for these ventures was not immediately available.
