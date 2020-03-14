Three men, two of them firefighters, are in the Lawrence County jail, accused of going on an arson spree and setting fire to three houses and a barn.
In custody are 22-year-old Dakota Parker Lee and Thomas James Miskimen, 19, both of New Galilee, and Michael Austin Lambright, 18, of Edinburg.
State police filed charges against them and arrested them Thursday after a two-month investigation.
Miskimen formerly was an Enon Valley Borough Volunteer fireman, and Lee for five years has been an active volunteer firefighter for the New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department, according to a criminal complaint.
The vacant structures that completely burned were on Shaffer Road in Slippery Rock Township and Jacobsen Road in Mahoning Township.
Fire was set to a house at 705 River Road in Taylor Township that was occupied by a man and his girlfriend, who were home at the time, according to a New Castle police report. The fire damaged the siding and caused windows to break, police chief Bobby Salem reported.
Two of the suspects also tried to burn down a barn on River Road, according to the court papers.
All of the fires took place between 1 and 3 a.m. Feb. 2, according to the state police report.
The report states that while a state police fire marshal was investigating the Shaffer Road fire, he was called by a city police investigator around 4:30 a.m. regarding the fire at the house on River Road. The city fire investigator reported that he found a yellow plastic bottle of 7-Eleven brand gas line antifreeze with water remover, and a black plastic bottle of 7-Eleven brand high mileage fuel treatment at the scene. He went to the 7-Eleven store in Ellwood City and learned that three males had purchased the items there, according to the report.
Around 11:45 that morning, the fire marshal learned from Mahoning Township's fire chief that the fire on Jacobson Road had burned to the vacant structure to the ground and a neighbor had reported hearing an explosion around midnight.
The state police investigator reported that on Feb. 5, he received a call from a woman whose 16-year-old son had been in the truck with the three suspects when the fires were set. The youth provided their identities and identified the four fire locations, the police said.
The police then interviewed the three suspects on different days and each confessed to having participated in setting the fires, according to the complaint. Their accounts did not implicate the youth as having participated in the fires, the police reported.
The three suspects all told police that they and the juvenile went "mudding" in a pickup truck around 11 p.m. and went to Mahoning Township. Then Lee drove them to Wal-Mart, where he bought a four-pack of Iso-Heet, a flammable fuel line antifreeze water remover and injector cleaner, according to the court papers.
After driving around awhile, they went around midnight to the vacant house on Jacobsen Road. The three poured the substance inside the front of the house and lit it on fire with a cigarette lighter, the police reported, and they threw the empty bottles inside the house, the police reported.
Between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Lee drove them to the barn in the 400 block of River Road and he and Lambright got out and poured a bottle of the antifreeze against the wood frame, then lit it with a lighter, they told police. Then they drove away. The report notes that the fire did not ignite the building and there was minimal visible damage to the barn.
Lee then drove them to the 7-Eleven convenience store in Ellwood City, and Miskimen and the juvenile went inside. Lee bought the 7-Eleven brand bottles in there and they drove to a house in Ellwood City and picked up two juvenile females, police learned. Then they all went to the vacant house on Shaffer Road, the complaint states.
They arrived there between 12:45 and 2 a.m. and the three suspects got out of the truck and went to the back of the house while the three juveniles stayed in the truck. The three went over to a broken-out window and poured the liquid fluid from 7-Eleven into the house and started the fire with a cigarette lighter, according to the complaint. As they drove away, they turned around and drove by it again to see if the fire had become involved, according to the account they gave the police.
Lee then drove the juvenile girls to a location near Beaver Falls, and he turned on the scanner app on his phone so they could listen to the fire calls for Shaffer Road, they told police. After they dropped off the girls, they went to the fourth location, the house on River Road. Miskimen and Lambright got out and noticed the house was occupied but they didn't know if anyone was home, police said. The two poured the antifreeze and fuel treatment on the outside window ledge of the house and lit it with a lighter, they told police.
When Lee asked them if it was lit, they said they weren't sure, so he drove back and poured more of the flammable liquid on the window ledge, and Lee threw a cinder block through the window and they relit the fire, the police account said.
Police noted that occupants of the house are legally blind and handicapped. They told police they were asleep and awakened to hear three loud bangs and the sound of breaking glass and they smelled smoke in the house and called 911. They exited the house without injury, police said.
While driving away, Lee put his scanner on again to hear the fire calls. The group arrived back to where it started around 3:30 a.m. and disbanded.
Lambright is charged with one count each of aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson; three counts each of arson and conspiracy to commit arson; and four counts each of risking catastrophe, possession of explosives and criminal mischief.
Miskimen faces one count each of aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson and arson; two counts of conspiracy to commit arson and three counts each of risking catastrophe, possession of explosive materials and criminal mischief.
Lee is charged with one count of aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson; three counts of arson and criminal conspiracy to engage in arson; and four counts each of risking catastrophe and possessing explosive materials and criminal mischief.
All three were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $50,000 bond each.
