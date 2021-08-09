Three people were taken to a Youngstown hospital following a pickup truck rollover Saturday in North Beaver Township, according to state police.
Police reported that the driver, John R. Ashby, 25, of Enon Valley was driving a GMC Sierra and lost control of the truck while doing a burnout on Moravia Road in North Beaver Township around 7 p.m. The truck hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof, the report said.
Ashby was entrapped and was freed by members of the North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department. Three of the four occupants were injured and taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. The police did not provide the names of the passengers.
Police said charges of driving while under the influence are pending a further investigation into the crash.
