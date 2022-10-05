Three people suffered apparent minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday on the city's East Side.
New Castle police reported the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Dushane and Lutton streets near Taggart Stadium.
According to a police report, Logan R. Szczygiel, 19, of New Brighton, Beaver County, was speeding on Dushane Street when his Ford Explorer went through the stop sign at Lutton Street. Szczygiel told police his brakes failed. His truck hit the driver's side of a Jeep Liberty driven by Deshea S. McElroy, 31, of Beckford Street, and her vehicle spun more than 180 degrees and was pushed about 60 feet, police reported.
McElroy was not injured, but three passengers in her vehicle, Mackenzie King, 21 of Oak Street, Keiondre Ambercrombie, 4 1/2 months and Deshea McElroy, 31, of Beckford Street all sustained possible minor injuries. Medical attention was refused for King and Ambercrombie. Deshea McElroy was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Police said Szczygiel is to be cited for a stop sign and speeding violations.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
