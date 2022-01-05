Three Lawrence County residents were arrested by the federal government after participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Of the three, Philip C. “Flip” Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone have yet to be sentenced. Julia Jeanette Sizer, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to a riot charge.
The investigation into the attack on the Capitol is the largest in the Justice Department’s history. So far, more than 700 people have been arrested and 350 others are still being sought by the FBI, including 250 of whom are accused of assaulting police officers.
Sizer, of Ellwood City, was originally arrested Sept. 2 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Those charges were all dropped as part of a plea deal as she pleaded guilty to demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Nov. 4. She will be sentenced 10 a.m. Feb. 1.
The maximum sentence to her lone charge is six months of imprisonment and a fine of no more than $5,000.
As part of the agreement, Sizer will also pay a $500 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol as part of the $1.49 million in damage the building received during the riot.
When originally contacted by federal authorities, Sizer denied being in the Capitol. However, in a subsequent interview, she admitted to being there. Footage showed her entering the building about eight minutes after the initial surge and stayed inside for about three minutes. Video did not show her damaging or taking any items.
Vogel and Maimone are New Castle residents who run a McKees Rock-based business, Vera General Contracting and Cleaning Services. Maimone is the owner and Vogel is company president.
The two were arrested March 19 after warrants were issued for them a week earlier. They are charged with theft, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The two have yet to be sentenced. As of May, they hoped to reach a plea deal without a jury trial.
The FBI identified the duo after finding a video posted to Maimone’s Parler social media account showing them inside the Capitol. The videographer, later identified as Vogel, showed the inside of the building while Maimone pulled down her American flag mask, according to court papers. Vogel “admonished Maimone” and told her to “put your mask on. I don’t want them to see you.”
The FBI’s investigation included matching Vogel’s voice from the Parler video to a KDKA-TV interview he gave in October 2020 when his fishing boat overturned in the Ohio River. Vogel also posted to his Facebook page Jan. 7 showing a fish he said he caught in the Potomac.
The FBI concluded Maimone’s Parler account was set up using the email address and phone number for the couple’s business.
CCTV from inside the Capitol showed the couple rummaging through a police bag and taking silver packages that contained high-grade personal protective equipment.
